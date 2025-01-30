ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

First-of-its-kind AI-powered hotel coming to Las Vegas

By CNN

Published

The creators of the Otonomus Hotel, set to open in Las Vegas this summer, call it the first, true AI-powered hotel in the world. (KTNV via CNN Newsource) (Willingham, James)


















