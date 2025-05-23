ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

DOGE targets U.S. Census Bureau, worrying data users about health of data infrastructure

By The Associated Press

Published

A census taker carries a briefcase as she knocks on the door of a residence in Winter Park, Fla., Aug. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/John Raoux)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.