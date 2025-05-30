ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

Autonomous robots take to GTA sidewalks in food delivery pilot

By John Vennavally-Rao

Published

John Vennavally-Rao has the story of a three-month pilot program in Markham, Ont. involving four robots delivering takeout to hungry customers.


















