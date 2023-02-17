Anker recalls 535 series power banks due to fire risk

Anker has issued a recall notice about all of Anker 535 (PowerCore 20K) power banks warning people about the potential fire hazard.

The Chinese electronics manufacturer says the affected products are identified by the number model number A1366, may overheat and pose a fire safety risk.

According to the notice, the company is now working with local government agencies around the world to facilitate the recall.

Anker urges customers to verify the model number of their batteries written on the bottom of the device. If your device is affected, immediately stop using it and dispose of it at a facility that accepts lithium batteries instead of throwing it in the trash.

If you have a recalled device, you also can claim a refund online through the Anker website.

