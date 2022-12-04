A new species of dinosaur might have dived like a duck to catch its prey
A new study found evidence at least one species of dinosaur may have been an adept swimmer, diving into the water like a duck to hunt its prey.
The study, published in Communications Biology on December 1, describes a newly-discovered species, Natovenator polydontus. The theropod, or hollow-bodied dinosaur with three toes and claws on each limb, lived in Mongolia during the Upper Cretaceous period, 145 to 66 million years ago.
Scientists from Seoul National University, the University of Alberta, and the Mongolian Academy of Sciences collaborated on the paper.
The researchers pointed out Natovenator had streamlined ribs, like the those of diving birds.
"Its body shape suggests that Natovenator was a potentially capable swimming predator, and the streamlined body evolved independently in separate lineages of theropod dinosaurs," wrote the authors.
The Natovenator specimen is very similar to Halszkaraptor, another dinosaur discovered in Mongolia, which scientists believe was likely semiaquatic. But the Natovenator specimen is more complete than the Halszkaraptor, making it easier for scientists to see its streamlined body shape.
Both Natovenator and Halszkaraptor likely used their forearms to propel them through the water, the researchers explained.
David Hone, a paleontologist and professor at Queen Mary University of London, told CNN it is difficult to say exactly where Natovenator falls on the spectrum of totally land-dwelling to totally aquatic. But the specimen's arms "look like they'd be quite good for moving water," he said. Hone participated in the peer review for the Communications Biology study.
Additionally, Natovenator had dense bones, which are essential for animals diving below the water's surface.
As the authors wrote, it had a "relatively hydrodynamic body."
The next step, Hone said, would be to perform modeling of the dinosaur's body shape to help scientists understand exactly how it might have moved. "Is it paddling with its feet, a bit of a doggy-paddle? How fast could it go?"
Further research should also look at the environment in which Natovenator lived. The specimen was discovered in Mongolia's Gobi Desert, but there is evidence there have been lakes and other bodies of water in the desert in the past.
"There is a real question of, OK, you've got a swimming dinosaur in the desert, what's it swimming in?" he said. "Finding the fossil record of those lakes is gonna be tough, but sooner or later, we might well find one. And when we do, we might well find a lot more of these things."
Nizar Ibrahim, a senior lecturer in paleontology at the University of Portsmouth, whose research has included findings indicating Spinosaurus was likely semiaquatic, told CNN he isn't entirely convinced by the study's findings yet. He argued more rigorous quantitative analysis would have made the findings more compelling.
"I would have liked to see, for example, a real solid description of the bone density, the osteohistology of the animal, within a larger data set," he said. "Even the rib anatomy, if they had kind of put that into a larger picture -- the big data set that would have been helpful."
The "anatomical evidence is less straightforward" for a swimming Natovenator than it was for a swimming Spinosaurus, he said.
And like Hone, he's also curious about which waters exactly Natovenator might have been swimming in. "The environment this animal was found in Mongolia, is kind of the exact opposite of what you would expect for a water-loving animal," he said.
But he hopes the study can help open the door for more expansive ideas about dinosaur behavior. Dinosaurs were previously thought of as strictly terrestrial, but increasingly, evidence has emerged suggesting at least some species spent as much time in the water as they did on land.
"I'm sure that there will be many, many more surprises," said Ibrahim. "And we'll find out the dinosaurs were not just around for a very long time, but also, you know, really diverse and very good at invading new environment."
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground
Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CHEO calls in Red Cross as it deals with surge in respiratory patients
Help will arrive at the children's hospital in Ottawa next week as it continues to see "unprecedented volumes" of young patients suffering from respiratory viruses. A team of staff from the Red Cross will begin working at the hospital in the next week.
'I am not a criminal': Habs goalie Carey Price speaks against controversial firearms bill
Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price has taken a stance against Ottawa's controversial Bill C-21, which would refine the definition of prohibited assault-style firearms -- drawing the ire of Canadian hunters who say the definition would outlaw weapons used within their practice. Meanwhile, the Liberals have repeatedly stated their intention is not to go after hunters but to restrict certain firearms designed for the "battlefield."
Girl Guides of Canada announces two potential new names for Brownies program
Girl Guides of Canada is asking its members to vote on two new name options for its Brownies program -- comets or embers.
Feds assessing potential repatriation of Canadian women and children held in Syria: document
The federal government is looking at potentially helping to secure the release of 19 Canadian women and children being held in northeastern Syria, a recently filed court document says.
Canada's inverted yield curve adds to BoC rate hike dilemma
As the Bank of Canada considers ditching oversized interest rate hikes, it is dealing with an economy likely more overheated than previously thought but also the bond market's clearest signal yet that recession and lower inflation lie ahead.
Why is it taking so long for Ukraine to join NATO? Experts weigh in
After Russia annexed four regions of Ukraine in September amid its ongoing invasion of the eastern European country, Ukraine announced it had signed an accelerated application to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Will Ukraine become a NATO member anytime soon? CTVNews.ca turned to experts on Russia's war in Ukraine to better understand.
Scientists discover microplastics in aquatic life, human blood, breast milk
In recent years, scientists have discovered increasing amounts plastic particles in deep oceans, Arctic snow, drinking water, and even breast milk.
Feds 'not going to waste a lot of time' on Alberta sovereignty bill debate: LeBlanc
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the federal government is taking a wait-and-see approach to whether it may intervene when it comes to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s sovereignty act, but that it is not the focus at the moment.
Police identify woman who was fatally shot outside Mississauga gas station
Peel police have identified the 21-year-old woman who was fatally shot outside a Mississauga gas station overnight.
Canada
-
Feds assessing potential repatriation of Canadian women and children held in Syria: document
The federal government is looking at potentially helping to secure the release of 19 Canadian women and children being held in northeastern Syria, a recently filed court document says.
-
Girl Guides of Canada announces two potential new names for Brownies program
Girl Guides of Canada is asking its members to vote on two new name options for its Brownies program -- comets or embers.
-
Canada's inverted yield curve adds to BoC rate hike dilemma
As the Bank of Canada considers ditching oversized interest rate hikes, it is dealing with an economy likely more overheated than previously thought but also the bond market's clearest signal yet that recession and lower inflation lie ahead.
-
CHEO calls in Red Cross as it deals with surge in respiratory patients
Help will arrive at the children's hospital in Ottawa next week as it continues to see "unprecedented volumes" of young patients suffering from respiratory viruses. A team of staff from the Red Cross will begin working at the hospital in the next week.
-
Feds 'not going to waste a lot of time' on Alberta sovereignty bill debate: LeBlanc
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the federal government is taking a wait-and-see approach to whether it may intervene when it comes to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s sovereignty act, but that it is not the focus at the moment.
-
Canadians can write to Santa in the language of their choice, Canada Post says, after some express confusion
After some people expressed confusion online over what languages Canada Post will accept from Canadians writing to Santa this holiday season, the corporation says it accepts letters in any language.
World
-
Why is it taking so long for Ukraine to join NATO? Experts weigh in
After Russia annexed four regions of Ukraine in September amid its ongoing invasion of the eastern European country, Ukraine announced it had signed an accelerated application to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Will Ukraine become a NATO member anytime soon? CTVNews.ca turned to experts on Russia's war in Ukraine to better understand.
-
U.S. intel chief thinking 'optimistically' for Ukraine forces
The head of U.S. intelligence says fighting in Russia's war in Ukraine is running at a 'reduced tempo' and suggests Ukrainian forces could have brighter prospects in coming months.
-
‘Harmful or beneficial?’ Researchers weigh the aquatic impact of melting glaciers
New research has found that climate change could cause more than 100,000 tonnes of micro-organisms to be released into natural ecosystems every year, a result of melting glaciers in the Northern Hemisphere. The ramifications of this, however, remain unknown.
-
Why Hawaii probably won't stop lava from Mauna Loa from reaching the highway
Lava from the ongoing eruption at the Mauna Loa volcano is just miles away from a crucial highway on Hawaii's Big Island. But despite the inconvenience of shutting down the highway, it's unlikely any attempts will be made to redirect the lava flow, experts say.
-
Iran says hijab law is under review, as state media dismisses claims feared morality police has been abolished
Iran's Attorney General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri said Thursday that Iran's parliament and judiciary are reviewing the country's mandatory hijab law, according to pro-reform outlet Entekhab.
-
Two substations damaged by gunfire in NC county where 40,000 customers lost power, fire official says
An extensive power outage affecting about 40,000 customers in North Carolina's Moore County is being investigated as a 'criminal occurrence' after crews found signs of potential vandalism at several locations, authorities said.
Politics
-
Feds 'not going to waste a lot of time' on Alberta sovereignty bill debate: LeBlanc
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the federal government is taking a wait-and-see approach to whether it may intervene when it comes to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s sovereignty act, but that it is not the focus at the moment.
-
Alberta premier says changes coming to sovereignty bill
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government is crafting changes to be debated next week to reverse the part of a bill that gives her cabinet unfettered power to rewrite laws behind closed doors without legislature approval.
-
'Left in the dark': Government delays place financial pressure on Afghan refugees, say advocates
Refugee advocates are raising concerns that Afghan refugees granted asylum in Canada are being burdened by escalating costs stemming from the government’s delay in processing their claims.
Health
-
'Code orange' briefly activated at BC Children's Hospital amid patient surge
A hospital emergency code typically reserved for natural disasters and mass casualty events was briefly activated at BC Children's Hospital Saturday morning.
-
Bring back masks? Concern grows as Calgary children's hospital increasingly overwhelmed
Concern about surrounding Alberta's overwhelmed health-care system grew Saturday after an announcement by AHS that health-care workers are being diverted to accommodate swelling admissions at Alberta Children's Hospital.
-
Scientists discover microplastics in aquatic life, human blood, breast milk
In recent years, scientists have discovered increasing amounts plastic particles in deep oceans, Arctic snow, drinking water, and even breast milk.
Sci-Tech
-
Scientists build 'baby' wormhole as sci-fi moves closer to fact
Researchers say they have forged two miniscule simulated black holes in a quantum computer and transmitted a message between them through what amounted to a tunnel in space-time.
-
As Musk is learning, content moderation is a messy job
Since the world's richest man paid $44 billion for Twitter, the platform has struggled to define its rules for misinformation and hate speech, issued conflicting and contradictory announcements, and failed to fully address what researchers say is a troubling rise in hate speech.
-
Rolls-Royce successfully tests hydrogen-powered jet engine
Britain's Rolls-Royce said it has successfully run an aircraft engine on hydrogen, a world aviation first that marks a major step towards proving the gas could be key to decarbonising air travel.
Entertainment
-
Celebrities on the mental-health toll of fame in the social media age
It's that much harder for celebrities to escape the glare of the spotlight when social media has given them a direct line to the public's adoration -- and acrimony. The online overexposure has driven some A-listers to go on social media hiatus or log off permanently in the name of preserving their mental health.
-
Deborah Cox, Tatiana Maslany among those honoured at Canada's Walk of Fame
R&B singer Deborah Cox and actor Tatiana Maslany were among the group of Canadians recognized at Canada's Walk of Fame gala event for excellence in their respected fields.
-
Antisemitic celebrities stoke fears of normalizing hate
A surge of anti-Jewish vitriol, spread by a world-famous rapper, an NBA star and other prominent people, is stoking fears that public figures are normalizing hate and ramping up the risk of violence in a country already experiencing a sharp increase in antisemitism.
Business
-
Food delivery robots hit Canadian sidewalks, but many challenges delay mass adoption
The value proposition for Serve Robotics -- a spinoff of Uber's 2020 food delivery acquisition Postmates that created a fleet of zero-emission robots -- is simple: with slim restaurant margins, a labour crunch and climate change worries 'why move a two-pound burrito in a two-ton car?' But the company faces several roadblocks the path to ubiquity.
-
Canada's inverted yield curve adds to BoC rate hike dilemma
As the Bank of Canada considers ditching oversized interest rate hikes, it is dealing with an economy likely more overheated than previously thought but also the bond market's clearest signal yet that recession and lower inflation lie ahead.
-
Russia rejects US$60-a-barrel cap on its oil, warns of cutoffs
Russian authorities rejected a price cap on the country's oil set by Ukraine's Western supporters and threatened Saturday to stop supplying the nations that endorsed it.
Lifestyle
-
'It's surreal': Kingston, Ont. teen to sing the national anthem at the Raptors game Wednesday
A Kingston, Ont. teenager is getting another chance to live her dream as she is set to sing the national anthem before the crowd at a Toronto Raptors game.
-
A Florida woman is suing Kraft for US$5M, saying Velveeta microwave mac and cheese takes longer to make than advertised
The label on a cup of Velveeta's microwaveable mac and cheese says the meal only takes three and a half minutes to prepare. But a Florida woman says this is false -- and she's suing the manufacturer for US$5 million.
-
Tips to deal with shrinkflation at the mall as some shoppers question discounts
At first glance, it might seem like the deals have never been better as posters in store windows and online ads trumpet a steady stream of holiday sales. But some consumers say the discounts are more hype than real.
Sports
-
FIFA official Arsene Wenger knocks teams protesting at World Cup
FIFA official Arsene Wenger took a shot at World Cup teams who tried to make political statements in Qatar, saying Sunday they lacked focus for their first games.
-
'I am not a criminal': Habs goalie Carey Price speaks against controversial firearms bill
Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price has taken a stance against Ottawa's controversial Bill C-21, which would refine the definition of prohibited assault-style firearms -- drawing the ire of Canadian hunters who say the definition would outlaw weapons used within their practice. Meanwhile, the Liberals have repeatedly stated their intention is not to go after hunters but to restrict certain firearms designed for the "battlefield."
-
Former Edmonton Oilers scout Barry Fraser dead at 82
Former Oilers head scout Barry Fraser, whose shrewd draft picks helped build a hockey dynasty in Edmonton, has died, the team announced Sunday. He was 82.
Autos
-
'Part of him with me': Sask. man fixing up grandpa's classic truck after finding it for sale on social media
A 24-year-old man from Preeceville, Sask. was reunited with his grandfather's classic, custom-made Ford truck after finding it on social media and plans to restore it to its former glory.
-
November auto sales in Canada up from year ago: DesRosiers report
A report by DesRosiers Automotive Consultants says light vehicle sales in November rose 4.1 per cent compared with last year. The firm estimates 114,966 light vehicle were sold last month.
-
Elon Musk delivers first Tesla Semi truck five years later, still no details
Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk unveiled the company's first heavy-duty Semi truck on Thursday at an event in the electric automaker's Nevada plant, making its first foray into the trucking industry.