ADVERTISEMENT

Saskatoon

This Sask. man bought a Cybertruck to promote his business, but fears it made him a target

By Keenan Sorokan

Updated

Published

Josh MacGowan says he's considering trading in his cybertruck, as he believes a recent incident of vandalism has to do with people's anger over Tesla owner Elon Musk's political views. (Keenan Sorokan / CTV News)