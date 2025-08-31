Saskatoon

‘This is the place it should be’: Historic SaskPower turbine model donated to power station

By Hallee Mandryk

In 1958, Queen Elizabeth visited the province to hit the start button on the Queen Elizabeth Power Station. In preparation for her visit, a model was created to explain to the queen how turbines work. This model was later gifted to longtime SaskPower engineer Roy Smith as a thank you for his hard work and dedication. (Hallee Mandryk/CTV News)