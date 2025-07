‘Preparing for both’: Riders’ defense ready for anything amid Elks QB uncertainty

Montreal Alouettes' Darnell Sankey (1) misses the tackle on Edmonton Elks quarterback Tre Ford (2) during first half CFL action in Edmonton, on Thursday June 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson and Edmonton Elks quarterback Cody Fajardo (7) stretches out for the touchdown during first half CFL action against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Winnipeg Thursday, June 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods