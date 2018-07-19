

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Senate Committee on Social Affairs has released a report titled “The Shame Is Ours” detailing Canada’s post-Second World War adoption mandate.

It is estimated that more than 350,000 mothers were affected by agency policies and the “common practice” of forcing unwed mothers to give up their babies. The forced adoptions, which occurred between 1945 and the early 1970s “remain shrouded in secrecy” since many of the institutions that carried out the policies no longer exist.

In one heartbreaking testimony, a mother named Sandra Jarvie described what she was told by officials during the process of forced adoption.

“The social worker stood in front of me,” the report quotes Jarvie as saying. “Coldly, she said, ‘You will never see your baby again as long as you live. If you search for the baby, you’ll destroy his life and the lives of the adoptive parents.’”

The report calls the decades of forced adoption a “shameful period in Canada’s history, when human rights may have been violated and, if no laws were broken, certainly the forced adoption policy for unmarried mothers was unethical.” In continues that there has been no official acknowledgment “by any level of government in Canada of the pressures that were put on unmarried pregnant women to surrender their babies for adoption.”

The committee heard from several witnesses during meetings in March, many whose stories date back more than 50 years.

“Committee members heard the tragic accounts of women who, at the most vulnerable points in their young lives, were abandoned by family, banished from society, and mistreated during pregnancy and labour,” the report reads.

“The women were then dispatched without regard and with the sole instruction to never say a word about the babies they had just surrendered for adoption.”

The “social context” of the decades following the Second World War in which society regarded the “traditional nuclear family” as the ideal and scorned unmarried women and the “illegitimacy” of their children played a role in the adoption mandate, the committee found.

“The treatment of unmarried mothers in post-war Canada may have been a product of the times, but it was cruel, nonetheless, from any perspective,” the report reads.

During an 11 a.m. ET press conference, committee chair Art Eggleton will outline recommendations and findings, including the impact of the government agency mandate on survivors.