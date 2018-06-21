Judge releases reasons for approving $875M Sixties Scoop settlement
OTTAWA -- The federal judge who in May approved an $875-million deal for Sixties Scoop survivors has released his written reasons for the decision, saying the settlement was both fair and in the best interests of the survivors.
Justice Michel Shore of the Federal Court ruled that the settlement, which includes $750 million for the survivors, $50 million for an Indigenous healing foundation and $75 million for legal fees, could go ahead.
Last October, the federal government offered the proposed settlement for about 20,000 survivors who were taken from their Indigenous homes as children and adopted into non-Indigenous families between 1951 and 1991.
They are each expected to receive between $25,000 and $50,000.
In his written reasons, the judge says the court considered a number of factors in the proposed settlement, including the likelihood of success or recovery with continued litigation, settlement terms, conditions and recommendations.
He also looked at the potential expense and duration of continued litigation, the presence of good faith and the absence of collusion.
While the settlement has been approved, there are still arguments going on over the lawyers' fees.
