OTTAWA – Today is the first day of legalized recreational marijuana in Canada, an era the federal government has been rolling towards for years.

As of midnight Wednesday, Oct. 17 it is legal for adults in Canada to legally possess, grow, and use small amounts of recreational cannabis. This makes Canada the world's largest country with legal pot sales.

During the 2015 federal election campaign, the Liberals promised to legalize and regulate marijuana. Years later — following consultations and a winding legislative process — Parliament passed Bill C-45 and Bill C-45, the government legislation that set up the new legalized regime and corresponding impaired driving law.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his government have framed legalization as an effort to protect kids and eliminate the black market. On June 20, Trudeau announced that marijuana would be legal on Oct. 17. At the time, he said legalization will be a process and not "a single-day event."

Speaking with reporters outside of the Liberal caucus room Wednesday morning, Trudeau said the new regime his government has ushered in will achieve their goal of making it harder for young people to access, while keeping the profits out of criminals’ hands.

“One of the things that we recognized is that there has been a failure of public policy. The prohibition on marijuana has not worked in this country,” Trudeau said.

He also re-stated that he has “no intention” of using marijuana now that it’s legal.

Trudeau is expected to face questions on legalized marijuana during question period today, as politicians from across Canada come armed with new information about how the rollout is going across the country.

Just down the street from Parliament Hill, the federal ministers involved with legalizing marijuana held a joint press conference discussing process leading up to today, and what needs to happen going forward, as legalization comes into force across Canada.

At the press conference, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale, Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould, Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor, and Border Security and Organized Crime Minister Bill Blair spoke with reporters about the process leading up to today, and what needs to happen going forward, as legalization rolls out across Canada.

“Today the government has delivered on our promise,” Blair said. “Today for the first time there is competition in the marketplace. For the first time adult Canadians who chose to consume cannabis have a safer, lower-risk, healthier, and more socially responsible choice. They can chose to do this legally in this country, today.”

The main announcement made by the ministers Wednesday was that the federal government will be bringing forward legislation to pardon people who have past simple possession charges, though it could be some time before those pardons are granted.

Just ahead of the ministers’ media availability, the Conservative critics spoke about the major social policy change from the House of Commons foyer. Health critic Marilyn Gladu called it an “important milestone,” but criticized the rollout and the impact on Canadians’ safety before it’s even been legal for 12 hours.

“There is no question that the world is watching Canada,” said Wilson-Raybould, calling it a “progressive” policy step.

She and the other ministers also made sure to caution Canadians about the health and safety concerns that come with this new regime, imploring them not to consume cannabis and drive, and to further educate themselves on this new regime.