

CTVNews.ca Staff





With the hours ticking down until cannabis legalization, a new poll suggests the majority of Canadians are not interested in smoking marijuana.

The survey conducted for CTV News found that 71 per cent of those polled were not interested in smoking marijuana once it’s legal in Canada.

Another 8 per cent said they were somewhat not interested, and 11 per cent said they were somewhat interested.

Eight per cent said they were interested in smoking marijuana upon legalization. Two per cent of those surveyed were unsure.

It would also appear that most respondents are concerned about second-hand marijuana smoke in private locations such as apartments and houses.

In the same survey, 40 per cent of those polled stated they were concerned about second-hand smoke. Another 23 per cent were somewhat concerned. At the same time, 23 per cent said they were not concerned at all.

Cannabis legalization comes into full effect on Wednesday. Canada is only the second country in the world to legalize cannabis. The first was Uruguay.

Survey methodology

These observations are based on a hybrid telephone and online random survey of 1,000 Canadians, 18 years of age or older, between Sept. 29 and Oct. 4, 2018 as part of an omnibus survey. Participants were randomly recruited by telephone using live agents and administered a survey online.

The margin of error for a random survey of 1,000 Canadians is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

This study was commissioned by CTV News and the research was conducted by Nanos Research.