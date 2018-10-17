

CTVNews.ca Staff





The countdown is finally over as Canada becomes only the second country in the world to legalize cannabis.

Canadians lined up or logged online Wednesday to be among the first to purchase marijuana legally. Celebrations big and small took place to mark this historic culture shift.

But not everyone is high on the change. Some experts and politicians have expressed concerns over the rollout of legalization, especially when it comes to drug-impaired drivers.

So how is this new legal cannabis era unfolding? Below is a recap of our team coverage.