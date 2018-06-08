

Andy Blatchford and Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press





LA MALBAIE, Que. -- Donald Trump prefaced his arrival in Canada on Friday with a sharp jab at the G7 by calling for Russia's reinstatement -- creating a chasm with his allies on one of their key security concerns.

Prior to boarding Air Force One, Trump took to Twitter to deride Canada and Europe on a familiar topic: what he sees as their unfair trade practices. But it was Trump's pre-departure remarks on Russia that moved Trump squarely offside with most of his fellow G7 leaders, including his host Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on one of their most serious, shared international security concerns.

"Why are we having a meeting without Russia in the meeting?" Trump said at the White House just before departing.

"They should let Russia come back in because we should have Russia at the negotiating table."

Italy's new populist prime minister sowed further uncertainty by tweeting his support for Trump's position on Russia.

In 2014, the then-G8 kicked Russia out of the club of powerful countries. Canada and its Western allies oppose the adventurism of Russian President Vladimir Putin over the Kremlin's annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula and for the ongoing fight between Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's east.

The Russians didn't appear interested in Trump's offer.

The Russian news agency Sputnik reported Kremlin spokesman Dmitriy Peskov's response to Trump's tweet: "Russia is focused on other formats, apart from the G7."

But Trump's musings on Russia throw into question a declaration that the G7 is considering in Charlevoix that would condemn meddling in western elections -- a statement that would have been aimed squarely at Russia.

For the past week, it was an open question in Ottawa whether Trump would actually show up, after he imposed heavy steel and aluminum tariffs against the other G7 members. The G7 leaders were planning to press him to lift those duties in their opening sessions Friday.

Those plans, as well as Trudeau's carefully crafted agenda -- months in making --were thrown into disarray before Trump stepped off his plane in Bagotville, Que., making his debut on Canadian soil.

The disarray was enhanced when Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, who heads a right-wing populist party, tweeted his support for Trump's Russia position.

"I agree with the President ΓåòrealDonaldTrump: Russia should go back into the G-8. In the interest of all."

Conte was making his international debut after he was appointed last week as a compromise candidate for prime minister to break a political deadlock since Italy's March national election.

European Council President Donald Tusk raised questions about Conte's commitment to that idea. He said he has met Conte and considers his position on Russia to be completely in-line with the common European line, which considers Russia's breach of its western border to be an illegal act.

Tusk expressed broader concern about Trump's opposition to the international rules-based order, because it "is being challenged, quite surprisingly, not by the usual suspects but by its main architect and guarantor, the U.S."

The European Union is also a full member of the G7, so Tusk will be part of the leaders' meetings with Trump on Friday, where they will try to persuade the president to stop attacking multilateralism.

"We will not stop trying to convince our American friends and President Trump that undermining this order makes no sense at all because it would only play into the hands of those who seek a new post-West order where liberal democracy and fundamental freedoms would cease to exist," said Tusk.

Despite the current G7 turmoil, Tusk said more unites the group than divides it.

"It is far too early for our adversaries and enemies to celebrate."

Trump's Russia bombshell landed after he issued a series of aggressive messages about global trade and Canadian dairy practices early Friday morning.

Just after 6 a.m., Trump used Twitter to accuse Canada of charging U.S. customers astronomical tariffs on dairy products.

"They didn't tell you that, did they? Not fair to our farmers!," his Twitter feed states.

Later he wrote: "Looking forward to straightening out unfair Trade Deals with the G-7 countries. If it doesn't happen, we come out even better!"

Trudeau is hosting the world's most powerful countries at the two-day summit in La Malbaie, in Quebec's Charlevoix region, Trump is not expected to stay until the end.

He is set to depart before Saturday's final session on climate change and fly to Singapore for a much-anticipated summit with the leader of North Korea.

In the last week, Trump and Trudeau have exchanged tough words over trade after the U.S. imposed hefty tariffs on steel and aluminum from Canada, Mexico and Europe. Canada has countered with a plan to impose tariffs of its own on U.S. metals and other consumer goods.

Trudeau has worked hard to find common ground with the unpredictable president, but the personal bond he has tried to forge has been strained.

He has called Trump's imposition of the tariffs "irresponsible" and "insulting" because the two countries have fought as allies in Second World War, Korea and Afghanistan.

"We will continue to demonstrate that we're interested in defending Canadian interests and, on top of that, it turns out I'm defending American interests because these tariffs they're putting forward are going to hurt American workers as well," Trudeau said Thursday.

"So, if I can get the president to actually realize that what he's doing is counterproductive for his own goals as well, then perhaps we can move forward in a smarter way."

From one of the few areas the media are permitted to be in. Look carefully and you’ll see security is everywhere #G7 #G7Charlevoix #G7Summit #G72018 pic.twitter.com/6lzbUkoNJr — Mercedes Stephenson (@CTVMercedes) June 8, 2018

Standing outside the #G7 summit location waiting for President Trump to arrive. This morning Trump suggested Russia should have been invited to the #G7Summit. The Prime Minister’s office says “Canada’s position with regard to Russia has not changed” #cdnpoli #G7Charlevoix pic.twitter.com/kcB4X7N0hE — Mercedes Stephenson (@CTVMercedes) June 8, 2018

Touchdown Air Force One touchdown. President Trump arrives for the first time in Canada #G7 #G7Charlevoix #G7Summit pic.twitter.com/4zi5UQEBPd — Mercedes Stephenson (@CTVMercedes) June 8, 2018

With files from Associated Press