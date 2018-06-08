

The Canadian Press





QUEBEC -- President Donald Trump has ramped up his messaging about the G7 and Canada in recent days, accusing the other G7 countries of unfair trade practices. Canada's supply-managed dairy regime is clearly on his mind. Here's a sample of his most recent tweets, in reverse chronological order:

FRIDAY

-- "I am heading for Canada and the G-7 for talks that will mostly center on the long time unfair trade practiced against the United States. From there I go to Singapore and talks with North Korea on Denuclearization. Won't be talking about the Russian Witch Hunt Hoax for a while!"

-- "Looking forward to straightening out unfair Trade Deals with the G-7 countries. If it doesn't happen, we come out even better!"

-- "Canada charges the U.S. a 270% tariff on Dairy Products! They didn't tell you that, did they? Not fair to our farmers!"

THURSDAY

-- "Why isn't the European Union and Canada informing the public that for years they have used massive Trade Tariffs and non-monetary Trade Barriers against the U.S. Totally unfair to our farmers, workers & companies. Take down your tariffs & barriers or we will more than match you!"

-- "Prime Minister Trudeau is being so indignant, bringing up the relationship that the U.S. and Canada had over the many years and all sorts of other things ... but he doesn't bring up the fact that they charge us up to 300% on dairy -- hurting our Farmers, killing our Agriculture!"

-- "Please tell Prime Minister Trudeau and President Macron that they are charging the U.S. massive tariffs and create non-monetary barriers. The EU trade surplus with the U.S. is $151 Billion, and Canada keeps our farmers and others out. Look forward to seeing them tomorrow."