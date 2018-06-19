

CTVNews.ca Staff





OTTAWA -- U.S. President Donald Trump is accusing Canadians of buying goods in the U.S. and smuggling them home across the border because of tariffs, while pledging that Canada will no longer "take advantage" of the U.S.

Speaking to the National Federation of Independent Business in D.C., Trump cited a story in a "major newspaper" about Canadians travelling to the United States and "smuggling things back in to Canada because the tariffs are so massive." It was not immediately clear which report he was referring to.

Trump continued: "The tariffs to get common items back in to Canada are so high that they have to smuggle them in. They buy shoes and they wear 'em they scuff 'em up… We’re treated horribly."

During his remarks, Trump said Canada likes to talk, and cited what he called the "tremendous" trade deficit the U.S. has with Canada. He once again floated going for bilateral trade deals with Canada and Mexico, rather than modernizing NAFTA.

His comments come amid an ongoing trade and diplomatic spat.

Canada has pledged $16.6 billion in countermeasures to respond to U.S. tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum. The dollar-for-dollar retaliations are on imports of steel, aluminum, and other products from the Unites States, including a wide-spanning list of goods such as coffee, chocolate, condiments, toiletries, beer kegs, whiskies, various household items, and motorboats.

These tariffs are not set to come into effect until July 1, as consultation on the final list ended late last week.

Trump expressed hope about resolving the ongoing dispute, but pledged: "Canada is not going to take advantage of the United States any longer."

"We have to change our ways. We can no longer be the stupid country, we want to be the smart country. So hopefully we’ll be able to work it out with Canada," Trump said.

As he spoke, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland began testifying at a House of Commons committee on the current state of the Canada-United States trade relationship.

