American Twitter users are thanking Canada for hockey, poutine, Celine Dion and other cultural exports in the wake of the weekend trade quarrel between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump after the G7 summit in Quebec.

In an extensive tirade, Trump pulled out of the G7 Communique agreement and criticized Trudeau for a closing press conference in which he said he would impose retaliatory measures in response to steel and aluminum tariffs imposed by the U.S.

The new tweets, which use the hashtags “#ThankCanada” and “#ThanksCanada,” mention a wide range of Canadian entertainment talent, while others simply acknowledge Canadian kindness. “#ThanksCanada for … Putting up with your crazy southern neighbors,” wrote U.S. user named Meara Larine early Monday.

The trending hashtags seem to have been started by Los Angeles-based writer David Wild. “My Fellow Americans,” he wrote in a tweet Sunday, “let’s all #ThankCanada for things we love they’ve brought to our lives.”

He cited Canadian musical and comedy icons, including SCTV, The Kids in the Hall, Neil Young and Joni Mitchell, among others.

Earlier on Sunday the writer tweeted a different hashtag: “#BlameCanada,” referencing a popular song from the 1999 South Park animated musical. “If we do not stop #JustinTrudeau NOW, #Canada will be emboldened to export their honesty, their decency and their aggressively reasonable nature to America at a fair price. And that CANNOT stand. #BlameCanada,” he wrote.

The tweets that followed his #ThankCanada post have taken on a much more positive position, with users thanking Canadians for everything from hospitality on visits to Tim Hortons coffee.

My wife and I visited Toronto in 2005 before gay marriage was legal in everywhere in the US. We had a lovely time, and I will never forget your friendly, stylish city. #ThankCanada — Googie Baba (@GoogieBaba) June 10, 2018

#ThankCanada We honeymooned in Banff & Lake Louise; camped in Nova Scotia & PEI; & I’ve spent time with our daughters in Stratford, several times. Each time, I’ve remarked on the kindness & friendliness we found. Merci, nos bons voisins. Thank you, our good neighbors. — Lynne Foster Shifriss (@MamaBear18) June 10, 2018

Some tweets also thanked Canadians for past political moves, such as the rescue of American hostages in Iran in 1979, and emergency responses to natural disaster and tragedy, such as welcoming stranded airline passengers after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in 2001.

Thank you for everything listed in this tweet, Canada. And thank you for your help with responding to natural disasters. And thank you for being a role model of multicultural harmony. #ThankCanada https://t.co/PdjNuLyFB9 — Lauren Kinsey (@LaurenMKinsey) June 10, 2018

#Canada spirited four American hostages out of Iran in 1979, welcomed thousands of stranded U.S. airline passengers on 9/11, has our back in every war, shares the world’s longest undefended border with us and a symbiotic North American economy. THE best neighbor we could have. https://t.co/6c9qcPXn3C — Nicholas Burns (@RNicholasBurns) June 10, 2018

Some Canadian users have been responding positively to the outpouring of thanks. “This (Canadian) is tearing up reading all your beautiful tweets. Thank you all,” wrote user Rhonda Wolfson. “Lifting the spirits of us in the north during unusual times! We still love our American friends!” wrote user Darren MacPherson.