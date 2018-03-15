OTTAWA – President of the United States Donald Trump doubled down Thursday, on his inaccurate assertion that Canada has a trade surplus with the United States.

In a tweet, Trump said that the U.S. does have a trade deficit with Canada, and many other countries.

"P.M. Justin Trudeau of Canada, a very good guy, doesn’t like saying that Canada has a Surplus vs. the U.S. (negotiating), but they do...they almost all do...and that’s how I know!" Trump tweeted.

Though, according to the 2018 White House "Economic Report of the President," which has Trump's signature, Canada is one of a few countries that the U.S. runs a trade surplus with.

"The United States ran a trade surplus of $2.6 billion with Canada on a balance-of-payments basis," the document reads.

This social media statement comes after The Washington Post reported Wednesday that in a fundraising speech in Missouri, Trump boasted about making up claims that his country has a trade deficit with Canada while meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"I didn't even know ... I had no idea,” Trump can be heard saying on the recording, published by the D.C. newspaper.

The two countries, and Mexico are amid ongoing NAFTA renegotiations and Trump has consistently begrudged that the U.S. has a trade deficit with Canada and has pledged to get a fair deal for Americans.

Over the course of the trade talks, Trump has also called Canada “brutal” on trade and has said that Canada “does not treat us [the U.S.] right.”

With files from The Canadian Press