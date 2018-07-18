OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a considerable cabinet shake-up Wednesday morning, moving around several current ministers, and promoting a handful of MPs to cabinet with a new focus on internal and international trade, border security, and seniors.

The shuffle is being done, in part, to put in place the team Trudeau wants to take into the 2019 election. Trudeau is also growing his cabinet by creating some new positions, and rejigging several titles to re-assign certain portfolio responsibilities.

Following the swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau told reporters outside that the government’s new cabinet will continue working on its priorities of growing the economy, strengthening the middle class, and creating new opportunities for all.

“Whether we’re diversifying our trading partnerships, expanding tourism, or promoting Canadian exports, our focus will be on creating new jobs and opportunities for the middle class and for people working hard to join it,” he said.

The prime minister also said they would continue working closely with the provinces, territories, and municipalities on shared issues, such as climate change and interprovincial trade.

Lastly, Trudeau mentioned border security and handling the arrival of irregular migrants and asylum seekers as a “top priority” for the government.

When asked about how Conservative leadership at the provincial level may affect his agenda, Trudeau pointed to an earlier conversation he had with the new Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction Bill Blair.

“He said, ‘The number one enemy of public security is fear,’” Trudeau said.

The prime minister added that Conservatives are playing a “very dangerous game” around the politics of fear and pitting Canadians against each other.

“When Conservatives across the country are playing the fear card, we need strong reassuring forces to counter that and demonstrate that the safety and security of Canadians and their communities is something that we will never flinch on, that we will continue to deliver, and we will deliver in a way that pulls Canadians together instead of dividing them,” he said.

With the reconfiguring, Trudeau retains the gender parity in cabinet, with 18 men if you include the prime minister, and 17 women. The cabinet now includes 35 members, up from the 30 there were prior to today.

