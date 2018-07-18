Full list of federal cabinet changes after shuffle
Published Wednesday, July 18, 2018 12:31PM EDT
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has shuffled his cabinet ahead of the 2019 election. Here is a rundown of the changes.
- Dominic LeBlanc: He becomes Minister of Intergovernmental and Northern Affairs and Internal Trade, he had been Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard.
- Jim Carr: He becomes Minister of International Trade Diversification, a new title. He had been Minister of Natural Resources.
- Mélanie Joly: She becomes Minister of Tourism, Official Languages, and La Francophonie. She had been Minister of Canadian Heritage.
- Amarjeet Sohi: He becomes Minister of Natural Resources, he had been Minister of Infrastructure and Communities.
- Carla Qualtrough: She remains Minister of Public Services and Procurement but is being given the additional responsibility of Accessibility.
- François-Philippe Champagne: He becomes Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, he had been Minister of International Trade.
- Pablo Rodriguez: The Quebec MP is being appointed Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism. He had been the Liberal Whip.
- Bill Blair: The Ontario MP is being appointed Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction. This is a new position. He had been the federal point-person on cannabis legalization as parliamentary secretary to both the health and justice ministers.
- Mary Ng: The Ontario MP is being appointed the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion. She used to work in the PMO as director of appointments before winning in a 2017 byelection.
- Filomena Tassi: The Ontario MP becomes the Minister of Seniors, a new position. She had been deputy whip of the Liberal caucus.
- Jonathan Wilkinson: The British Columbia MP is being appointed the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard. He had been parliamentary secretary for environment.
As well, Trudeau made a handful of other adjustments to ministers’ existing responsibilities:
- Carolyn Bennett: The Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations drops Northern Affairs from her portfolio.
- Scott Brison: The President of the Treasury Board adds Minister of Digital Government to his portfolio.
- Marie-Claude Bibeau: The Minister of International Development loses the La Francophonie portion of her portfolio.
- Kirsty Duncan: She becomes Minister of Science and Sport, a blend of the two portfolios she previously held.
- Bardish Chagger: She remains Leader of the Government in the House of Commons as the small business portfolio has been handed off.