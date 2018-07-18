Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has shuffled his cabinet ahead of the 2019 election. Here is a rundown of the changes.

Dominic LeBlanc : He becomes Minister of Intergovernmental and Northern Affairs and Internal Trade, he had been Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard.

: He becomes Minister of Intergovernmental and Northern Affairs and Internal Trade, he had been Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard. Jim Carr: He becomes Minister of International Trade Diversification, a new title. He had been Minister of Natural Resources.

He becomes Minister of International Trade Diversification, a new title. He had been Minister of Natural Resources. Mélanie Joly: She becomes Minister of Tourism, Official Languages, and La Francophonie. She had been Minister of Canadian Heritage.

She becomes Minister of Tourism, Official Languages, and La Francophonie. She had been Minister of Canadian Heritage. Amarjeet Sohi: He becomes Minister of Natural Resources, he had been Minister of Infrastructure and Communities.

He becomes Minister of Natural Resources, he had been Minister of Infrastructure and Communities. Carla Qualtrough: She remains Minister of Public Services and Procurement but is being given the additional responsibility of Accessibility.

She remains Minister of Public Services and Procurement but is being given the additional responsibility of Accessibility. François-Philippe Champagne: He becomes Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, he had been Minister of International Trade.

He becomes Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, he had been Minister of International Trade. Pablo Rodriguez: The Quebec MP is being appointed Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism. He had been the Liberal Whip.

The Quebec MP is being appointed Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism. He had been the Liberal Whip. Bill Blair: The Ontario MP is being appointed Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction. This is a new position. He had been the federal point-person on cannabis legalization as parliamentary secretary to both the health and justice ministers.

The Ontario MP is being appointed Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction. This is a new position. He had been the federal point-person on cannabis legalization as parliamentary secretary to both the health and justice ministers. Mary Ng: The Ontario MP is being appointed the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion. She used to work in the PMO as director of appointments before winning in a 2017 byelection.

The Ontario MP is being appointed the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion. She used to work in the PMO as director of appointments before winning in a 2017 byelection. Filomena Tassi: The Ontario MP becomes the Minister of Seniors, a new position. She had been deputy whip of the Liberal caucus.

The Ontario MP becomes the Minister of Seniors, a new position. She had been deputy whip of the Liberal caucus. Jonathan Wilkinson: The British Columbia MP is being appointed the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard. He had been parliamentary secretary for environment.

As well, Trudeau made a handful of other adjustments to ministers’ existing responsibilities: