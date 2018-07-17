

CTVNews.ca Staff





Two Toronto-area MPs are among the favourites to join Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet during a strategic pre-election cabinet shuffle.

Rookie MP Mary Ng, a former staffer in Trudeau’s office who represents Markham-Thornhill, and Whitby MP Celina Caesar Chavannes are expected to be promoted Wednesday, CTV’s Glen McGregor reports.

Several current ministers are expected to change jobs, including Heritage Minister Melanie Joly, Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc and Infrastructure Minister Ahmerjeet Sohi.

As for departures from cabinet, the focus is on Agriculture Minister Lawrence McAuley, who may not run for re-election in 2019, and Indigenous and Crown Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett, who is rumoured to be in line for a diplomatic post.

Trudeau is not expected to swap out ministers with the biggest portfolios. Finance Minister Bill Morneau and Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland – both of whom play a crucial role in NAFTA negotiations -- are both expected to keep their positions.

The cabinet shuffle may also include the creation of new ministries, including a ministry focused on seniors.

It’s expected to be the final cabinet shuffle before the 2019 federal election. Adding two new ministers from the Toronto area could be a sneak-peek at the Liberals’ campaign strategy, says pollster Nik Nanos

"If the Liberals cannot hold onto the GTA, the reality is they cannot hold on to government because they are going to have set backs in Atlantic Canada, the West and British Columbia," Nanos said.

Trudeau would not confirm any cabinet changes when asked about the shuffle Tuesday.

The announcement is expected Wednesday morning.