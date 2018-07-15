

CTVNews.ca Staff





A number of key ministers are expected to keep their portfolios when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shuffles his cabinet next week.

Evan Solomon, host of CTV’s Question Period, reported Sunday that Finance Minister Bill Morneau, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, Environment and Climate Change Minister Catherine McKenna and Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale are all expected to keep their positions.

But sources tell Solomon that Heritage Minister Melanie Joly and Fisheries and Oceans Minister Dominic LeBlanc are expected to be given new positions within the cabinet.

Sources also say that while Bardish Chagger will remain the Government House Leader, someone else will take over the small business portfolio that she has been responsible for.

Solomon reported that Trudeau’s cabinet is expected to grow after the next shuffle, which is expected on Wednesday.

The federal government has already set the table for the potential addition of new ministerial positions with Bill C-24, a piece of legislation that passed quietly last month.