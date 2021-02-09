TORONTO -- The federal government says some ineligible self-employed Canadians who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) won’t be forced to repay the money due to the Canadian Revenue Agency’s unclear messaging in the application.

Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough’s office said Tuesday in a press release that certain self-employed Canadians who applied and received up to $14,000 in CERB payments despite not meeting the net income eligibility criteria will no longer have to repay the sum.

The news comes after the federal government said in January that it would not waive repayments for ineligible CERB recipients despite the CRA’s internal mix-up.

This is a breaking news alert, more to come