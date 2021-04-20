OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is “hopeful” that he will be able to travel internationally come June, so he can attend the G7 Leaders’ Summit in the United Kingdom.

“I'm certainly hopeful that we'll be able to attend in person. I know there are continuing to be restrictions and concerns, but as we get closer to June, hopefully it'll become clear that I will be able to attend in person,” Trudeau told reporters on Tuesday.

Canada’s international travel restrictions were just extended until at least late May, including a mandatory 14-day quarantine upon entering Canada from abroad. It remains to be seen whether the domestic border controls will be loosened by the time the prime minister is looking to get on a plane, or whether the federal government rapidly moves on a policy update to allow people who are vaccinated to travel with more ease.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared, the federal government has advised against any non-essential travel and Trudeau has not left the country.

Trudeau participated in the 2020 G7 leaders’ meeting virtually, but with global vaccination rates growing, including in the U.K., the nation is looking to host other world leaders to discuss how to “help the world build back better from the COVID-19 pandemic and create a greener, more prosperous future,” between June 11 and 13.

“We're going to make a final decision when the time comes,” Trudeau said.

The prime minister, who recently became eligible for the AstraZeneca vaccine based on Ontario’s latest prioritization update, says he’s currently attempting to book his first appointment at a local pharmacy.

“My office and I are busy trying to book appointments, and we will be sure to invite everyone along to help encourage others to get vaccinated as quickly as possible,” Trudeau said on Tuesday. “I'm looking forward to that happening and we'll let you know as soon as we've concretized that the plans for that.”