OTTAWA -- Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion has found that former finance minister Bill Morneau broke the federal Conflict of Interest Act, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been cleared in relation to his involvement in granting WE Charity a contract in 2020.

Dion’s findings follow two separate investigations prompted by both Trudeau and Morneau failing to recuse themselves from the cabinet decision to pay WE Charity $43.5 million to manage a $900 million student summer volunteer program, despite their close personal family connections to the charity.

The federal government’s decision to sole-source the program aimed at awarding grants to students who couldn’t find summer work due to COVID-19 embroiled the Liberal minority in a parliamentary controversy for months. The grant program eventually fell through and the charity has since moved to shutter its Canadian operations.

More coming.