OTTAWA -- WE Charity co-founders Craig and Marc Kielburger say they are taking a stand against the "political crossfire" that has "destroyed" their organization over the last nine months.

In his opening remarks to the House of Commons ethics committee, Marc Kielburger said the brothers are also "disappointed" with all political parties for their conduct and said it is the most vulnerable – those the organization seeks to help – who have paid the price.

"Partisan politicians can use their powers irresponsibly and they can do it to any organization or business," said Kielburger on Monday.

"This is a political scandal for the government, not WE Charity. The government hid behind a children’s charity, by letting it take the fall for their political decisions and the opposition allowed them."

A week ago the committee voted to formally summon the pair after they declined an initial invite. It’s part of MPs ongoing study into "Questions of conflict of interest and lobbying in relation to pandemic spending."

The WE Charity saga began last spring when it was revealed that the Liberals had awarded the organization a contract worth more than $900 million to run a federal student grant program amid the pandemic, without a proper tendering process. Also unearthed were the close ties between WE and the prime minister’s family, sparking allegations of conflict of interest.

Former finance minister Bill Morneau was also implicated when he disclosed that he had accepted travel from the charity while in cabinet and only recently repaid the amount. One of his daughters also worked at the charity during the time the contract was awarded.

On July 3, 2020, the government announced that WE Charity would no longer administer the program, a decision they said was mutually agreed upon.

This is the second time the brothers have provided testimony to a House of Commons committee about the controversy. Their first appearance was in July before the finance committee.

On Monday they were joined by their legal counsel William McDowell, after proposing his presence because of NDP MP Charlie Angus’ call for the RCMP and the Canada Revenue Agency to investigate the charity’s financial dealings.

More to come…