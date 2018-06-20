OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce Wednesday afternoon when marijuana will become legal in Canada.

According to Bill Blair, the Liberals’ point person on pot, Trudeau will be the one to make the declaration during his end of session news conference set for 4:30 p.m.

This announcement comes after a historic vote in the Senate Tuesday night to pass Bill C-45, the government’s legislation to legalize cannabis.

After more than a year of intensive study in both the House and Senate, the bill cleared the final legislative hurdle Tuesday evening, passing by a vote of 52 to 29 with two abstentions.

The bill still needs to receive Royal Assent, which could happen today.

It is expected the date will be sometime in September to allow for the provinces, territories, municipalities, police forces, and other stakeholders to make sure their piece of the pot pie is operating in accordance with the new rules.

The government has said the date will be informed by discussions with their provincial and territorial counterparts, which have been given the ability to set regulations in their jurisdictions as to how a legalized marijuana regime will operate.

The legislation -- an electoral promise Trudeau and the Liberal Party --allows adults in Canada to legally possess and use small amounts of recreational cannabis. It sets out parameters around the production, possession, safety standards, distribution, and sale of the drug. It also creates new Criminal Code offences for selling marijuana to minors. The proposed federal law spells out that it will be illegal for anyone younger than 18 to buy pot, but allows for provinces and territories to set a higher minimum age.

Speaking about Bill C-45 passing, Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould cautioned Canadians that the current prohibition and laws about cannabis will remain in place until the date of implementation.

“It is the prerogative of the Prime Minister, so I suspect that the Prime Minister will have something more to say on that,” she said.

Wilson-Raybould also said she anticipated that Bill C-46, the impaired driving bill that was introduced alongside Bill C-45, will pass Parliament “very soon.”

Late last night the House passed an omnibus amendment to adjourn early that included an agreement to send the message about rejecting Senate amendments to the bill, back to the Upper Chamber.

