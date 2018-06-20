

After the Senate voted to pass a bill legalizing recreational cannabis in Canada, the legislation sparked headlines and social media reaction around the globe.

News of the bill passing made its way onto CNN, Newsweek, and the BBC, to name a few. Most of the international stories chose to compare Canada’s new law to their own and speculate about the possibility of Canada’s rules spreading elsewhere.

While the Washington Post kept it simple with a headline reading “Canada's Senate votes to legalize marijuana,” Esquire magazine was a tad edgier with “Canada just legalized marijuana throughout the whole damn country.” CBS News had an entire story speculating about the future of legal pot in the U.K., titled “After Canada, will U.K. be next to legalize marijuana?”

A number of stories quoted an AFP interview with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau from May where he states that several countries would likely follow suit with legalization after seeing how it goes in Canada.

Other news organizations pointed out that Trudeau has admitted to smoking marijuana “five or six times” with his friends.

Vox, an American news and opinion website, broke down what Canada’s legalization means for U.S. drug policy and said if international treaties against drug trafficking aren’t changed, they could be rendered useless, which would open up the world to legalized pot.

In the United States, nine states have already legalized recreational marijuana, although it’s illegal federally. During a media availability at the recent G7 summit, U.S. President Donald Trump said that he would “probably” support a bill currently making its way through Washington that would no longer consider buying and selling pot drug trafficking.

Business Insider, an American financial and business news website, took a financial angle on the story, by referring to a “new” May 7 report from CIBC indicating legal marijuana could outsell liquor in Canada by 2020.

On Late Night with Seth Meyers, Meyers spoke about Canada’s new regulations during his monologue and joked the rules “make sense considering their prime minister is already smoking.”

On social media, several people chose to contrast the difference in federal politics between Canada and our neighbours to the South, comparing Canada’s pot laws to American immigration policy, in which children are being separated from their parents after illegally crossing the border.

Other users announced plans to either visit or make the move to Canada following Tuesday’s announcement.

