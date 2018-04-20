As cannabis culture is celebrated across Canada, the annual 4/20 day carries a special significance for Canadians this year, thanks to the promised legalization of marijuana that’s expected to take effect in the coming months.
Here’s a breakdown of the rules you can expect in your province, when the recreational use of pot is no longer illegal:
ALBERTA
Age of legal consumption: 18+
Where to buy: Privately-run retail stores and government-operated online sales
Grow your own?: Up to four plants, subject to restrictions from landlords
Where to smoke?: Prohibited in cars, in areas frequented by children, and wherever tobacco is restricted.
Other notes: No possession limits in private residences
Alberta marijuana legalization laws
BRITISH COLUMBIA
Age of legal consumption: 19+
Where to buy: Both government and privately-run storefronts and online sales
Grow your own?: Up to four plants, out of public sight
Where to smoke?: Prohibited in cars, in areas frequented by children, and wherever tobacco is restricted
Other notes: Landlords can restrict cultivation and smoking on their properties
B.C. marijuana legalization laws
MANITOBA
Age of legal consumption: 19+
Where to buy: Privately-run storefronts and online sales
Grow your own?: Not permitted
Where to smoke?: To be determined
Other notes: Legal age is one year above drinking age. It’s prohibited to sell cannabis to someone who is impaired by alcohol or other substances. Municipalities can hold a referendum to ban cannabis stores in their community.
Manitoba marijuana legalization laws
NEW BRUNSWICK
Age of legal consumption: 19+
Where to buy: Government-operated storefronts and online sales
Grow your own?: Up to four plants
Where to smoke?: Only on private property and in private residences
Other notes: 11 cannabis stores will open in July 2018. No possession limits in private residences. All cannabis must be securely locked up in user’s home.
New Brunswick marijana legalization laws
NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR
Age of legal consumption: 19+
Where to buy: Privately-run licensed storefronts and government-operated online sales
Grow your own?: To be determined
Where to smoke?: Only on private property and in private residences
Other notes: Successful bids for private cannabis retailers will be announced by May 7, 2018
N.L. marijuana legalization laws
NORTHWEST TERRITORIES
Age of legal consumption: 19+
Where to buy: Privately-run liquor stores and government-operated online sales
Grow your own?: Up to four plants
Where to smoke?: On private property and in private residences. Smoking will also be allowed on trails, highways, streets, roads and in parks when they are not in use for public events.
Other notes: Cannabis will initially be sold in existing liquor stores, with possibility of cannabis-only stores in the future. Individual communities will be able to enact cannabis restrictions and/or prohibitions. Landlords will also be able to declare their properties smoke-free.
N.W.T. marijuana legalization laws
NOVA SCOTIA
Age of legal consumption: 19+
Where to buy: Government-operated storefronts and online sales
Grow your own?: Up to four plants
Where to smoke?: Only where tobacco may be smoked, subject to landlord restrictions
Other notes: 9 cannabis stores currently confirmed in: Amherst, Dartmouth, Halifax, Lower Sackville, New Glasgow, Sydney River, Truro and Yarmouth
Nova Scotia marijana legalization laws
ONTARIO
Age of legal consumption: 19+
Where to buy: Government-operated storefronts and online sales
Grow your own?: Up to four plants
Where to smoke?: Only on private property, subject to landlord restrictions
Other notes: 40 cannabis stores will be open by July 2018, 80 by 2019 and 150 by 2020
Ontario marijuana legalization laws
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
Age of legal consumption: 19+
Where to buy: Government-operated retail locations and online sales
Grow your own?: Up to four plants, so long as they’re not accessible to minors
Where to smoke?: Only on private residences, with some exceptions for certain public spaces
Other notes: PEI will have four government-owned retail locations for cannabis in 2018 in Charlottetown, Summerside, Montague, and West Prince
P.E.I. marijuana legalization laws
QUEBEC
Age of legal consumption: 18+
Where to buy: Government-operated storefronts and online sales
Grow your own?: Not permitted
Where to smoke?: Only where tobacco may be smoked, with the exception of university and CEGEP campuses
Other notes: Six companies signed on to provide the Quebec government with at least 62,000 kg of cannabis during first year of operation
Quebec marijuana legalization laws
YUKON
Age of legal consumption: 19+
Where to buy: Government-operated storefronts and online sales.
Grow your own?: Up to four plants, out of public sight
Where to smoke?: Only on private property and in private residences, subject to landlord restrictions
Other notes: Whitehorse recently amended zoning bylaws to allow government-operated cannabis sales in only one area: Marwell. Licensing of private retailers will follow in the future
Yukon marijuana legalization laws