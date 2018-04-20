

CTVNews.ca Staff





As cannabis culture is celebrated across Canada, the annual 4/20 day carries a special significance for Canadians this year, thanks to the promised legalization of marijuana that’s expected to take effect in the coming months.

Here’s a breakdown of the rules you can expect in your province, when the recreational use of pot is no longer illegal:

ALBERTA

Age of legal consumption: 18+

Where to buy: Privately-run retail stores and government-operated online sales

Grow your own?: Up to four plants, subject to restrictions from landlords

Where to smoke?: Prohibited in cars, in areas frequented by children, and wherever tobacco is restricted.

Other notes: No possession limits in private residences

Alberta marijuana legalization laws

BRITISH COLUMBIA

Age of legal consumption: 19+

Where to buy: Both government and privately-run storefronts and online sales

Grow your own?: Up to four plants, out of public sight

Where to smoke?: Prohibited in cars, in areas frequented by children, and wherever tobacco is restricted

Other notes: Landlords can restrict cultivation and smoking on their properties

B.C. marijuana legalization laws

MANITOBA

Age of legal consumption: 19+

Where to buy: Privately-run storefronts and online sales

Grow your own?: Not permitted

Where to smoke?: To be determined

Other notes: Legal age is one year above drinking age. It’s prohibited to sell cannabis to someone who is impaired by alcohol or other substances. Municipalities can hold a referendum to ban cannabis stores in their community.

Manitoba marijuana legalization laws

NEW BRUNSWICK

Age of legal consumption: 19+

Where to buy: Government-operated storefronts and online sales

Grow your own?: Up to four plants

Where to smoke?: Only on private property and in private residences

Other notes: 11 cannabis stores will open in July 2018. No possession limits in private residences. All cannabis must be securely locked up in user’s home.

New Brunswick marijana legalization laws

NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR

Age of legal consumption: 19+

Where to buy: Privately-run licensed storefronts and government-operated online sales

Grow your own?: To be determined

Where to smoke?: Only on private property and in private residences

Other notes: Successful bids for private cannabis retailers will be announced by May 7, 2018

N.L. marijuana legalization laws

NORTHWEST TERRITORIES

Age of legal consumption: 19+

Where to buy: Privately-run liquor stores and government-operated online sales

Grow your own?: Up to four plants

Where to smoke?: On private property and in private residences. Smoking will also be allowed on trails, highways, streets, roads and in parks when they are not in use for public events.

Other notes: Cannabis will initially be sold in existing liquor stores, with possibility of cannabis-only stores in the future. Individual communities will be able to enact cannabis restrictions and/or prohibitions. Landlords will also be able to declare their properties smoke-free.

N.W.T. marijuana legalization laws

NOVA SCOTIA

Age of legal consumption: 19+

Where to buy: Government-operated storefronts and online sales

Grow your own?: Up to four plants

Where to smoke?: Only where tobacco may be smoked, subject to landlord restrictions

Other notes: 9 cannabis stores currently confirmed in: Amherst, Dartmouth, Halifax, Lower Sackville, New Glasgow, Sydney River, Truro and Yarmouth

Nova Scotia marijana legalization laws

ONTARIO

Age of legal consumption: 19+

Where to buy: Government-operated storefronts and online sales

Grow your own?: Up to four plants

Where to smoke?: Only on private property, subject to landlord restrictions

Other notes: 40 cannabis stores will be open by July 2018, 80 by 2019 and 150 by 2020

Ontario marijuana legalization laws

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

Age of legal consumption: 19+

Where to buy: Government-operated retail locations and online sales

Grow your own?: Up to four plants, so long as they’re not accessible to minors

Where to smoke?: Only on private residences, with some exceptions for certain public spaces

Other notes: PEI will have four government-owned retail locations for cannabis in 2018 in Charlottetown, Summerside, Montague, and West Prince

P.E.I. marijuana legalization laws

QUEBEC

Age of legal consumption: 18+

Where to buy: Government-operated storefronts and online sales

Grow your own?: Not permitted

Where to smoke?: Only where tobacco may be smoked, with the exception of university and CEGEP campuses

Other notes: Six companies signed on to provide the Quebec government with at least 62,000 kg of cannabis during first year of operation

Quebec marijuana legalization laws

YUKON

Age of legal consumption: 19+

Where to buy: Government-operated storefronts and online sales.

Grow your own?: Up to four plants, out of public sight

Where to smoke?: Only on private property and in private residences, subject to landlord restrictions

Other notes: Whitehorse recently amended zoning bylaws to allow government-operated cannabis sales in only one area: Marwell. Licensing of private retailers will follow in the future

Yukon marijuana legalization laws