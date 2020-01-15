OTTAWA -- CTV News has learned that prominent Conservative Peter MacKay is expected to announce a party leadership bid Wednesday afternoon.

A source within MacKay's campaign said the former cabinet minister is "very excited about the overwhelmingly positive feedback that he’s been receiving from across the country."

MacKay's name is frequently raised in discussions about the Conservative leadership, and his name was invoked when outgoing Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer announced his intention to step down on Dec. 12.

MacKay held a Nova Scotia seat in the House of Commons from 1997 to 2015 and held multiple cabinet positions including justice minister, national defence minister and foreign affairs minister before leaving politics in 2015.

