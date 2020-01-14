OTTAWA -- Outgoing Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has received former Tory cabinet minister John Baird’s postmortem on the party’s unsuccessful federal election campaign, but it will not be made public.

Scheer tweeted Tuesday that he was “looking forward to reviewing it and sharing the feedback” with his coming replacement, but according to the leader's office, Baird’s findings will be kept internal and the party won’t say whether that means caucus members will get access.

“This is a strategy document prepared for the Leader of the Party. Political parties do not make internal strategy documents public,” said acting director of communications Simon Jefferies in an email to CTV News.

Asked for further clarity about who internally would have access, beyond Scheer and the yet-to-be-determined new leader, and whether or not caucus members would get to read Baird’s findings, Jefferies said: “Those are internal matters which we would never discuss publicly.”

Baird's external review into the potential shortcomings of the Conservative campaign began in the weeks following the Oct. 21 vote, after dissatisfaction began bubbling up among Conservatives about Scheer’s performance and the party’s electoral strategy and internal numbers.

Scheer, who announced mid last month that he is resigning as leader as soon as a replacement is named, had asked Baird to report back on his findings as soon as possible, given the reality of minority parliaments.

The next Conservative leader is scheduled to be elected in Toronto in June. The formal leadership race process opened up Monday.