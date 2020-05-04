OTTAWA -- Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says as provinces begin to ease up on COVID-19 restrictions, Parliament should also return to a more normal routine.

Scheer says the single day that's been given to pass emergency COVID-19 legislation in the past is no longer sufficient.

MPs are meeting as a large group three times a week, twice virtually and once in person, under the auspices of a special COVID-19 committee that includes all of them.

But to pass legislation, the House of Commons must be properly recalled as it now has been multiple times for response bills.

Scheer says the process currently means the Opposition ends up forced to agree to artificial government timelines or risk being accused of stonewalling efforts to help Canadians.

Scheer says for government programs and policies to truly help Canadians, the full role of Parliament must be restored.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2020