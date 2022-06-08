Ottawa names special interlocutor on unmarked graves at former residential schools
The federal government has named Kimberly Murray, the former executive director of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada, as special interlocutor on unmarked graves at former residential schools.
Murray, a member of the Kahnesatake Mohawk Nation, will be tasked with working with Indigenous Peoples to make recommendations to strengthen federal laws and practices to protect and preserve unmarked burial sites.
Justice Minister David Lametti and Crown-Indigenous relations Minister Marc Miller made the announcement in Ottawa on Wednesday.
More details to come…
With files from CTV News' Mike Le Couteur
Ottawa names special interlocutor on unmarked graves at former residential schools
