OTTAWA -- The federal government announced Tuesday that it intends to spend an additional $321 million on a range of initiatives related to residential school searches and to support Indigenous communities doing the work. The Liberals also said they plan to name a special interlocutor to suggest new legal measures, and will create a national commemorative monument.

“We recognize that there are a number of immediate and urgent growing needs for supports especially as more confirmations of unmarked burials at former residential institutions are made across the country,” said Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller during the announcement, coming ahead of a much-speculated federal election call.

Among what the government promised Tuesday was to spend an additional $83 million in funding to the previously-promised $33.8 million going towards implementing the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s (TRC) calls to action 72 to 76, which focus on what needs to be done to identify children who attended residential schools and didn’t come home.

This funding will include supporting record and archive work, and will be informed by the still-being-established national advisory committee to provide advice from experts who specialize in archeology, forensic pathology, and mental health.

“As the country gains a deeper understanding of our shared history, Canadians are looking for ways to support Indigenous communities. Canadians want to play a role in the journey of reconciliation,” Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett said Tuesday.

The government also plans to appoint a “special interlocutor,” who Justice Minister David Lametti said will be tasked with identifying and recommending new legal measures or federal reforms reflecting the ongoing discoveries of unmarked and undocumented graves and burial sites at former residential schools.

“They will evaluate federal laws, policies and practices surrounding unmarked and undocumented graves and burial sites at residential schools, and set out responsibilities for their protection. They will facilitate dialogue with provinces and territories for matters within their jurisdiction, and with other relevant institutions, such as churches,” Lametti said.

“There have been moments during this time where I wish I had the powers that some have attributed to me and my office, but the reality is that Canada does not—at least not yet—have the legal framework or tools needed to deal with the complex issues we are confronting now,” said Lametti, explaining his rationale for the new role.

It’s unclear how quickly this new position will be filled, but Lametti credited Indigenous leaders for the idea, including AFN National Chief RoseAnne Archibald.

Acting on a TRC call to do so, Canadian Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault said the federal government will establish a national monument in Ottawa to honour survivors and the children who didn’t come home, promising to spend $20 million to create the new monument.

“This monument will provide a commemorative space, where both Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples can come together to express their collective grief, and find a way forward to heal together,” said Guilbeault. He also promised a further $9.6 million over three years for other commemorative efforts including the marking of the first ever National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, which will be held on Sept. 20.

Miller also made note of plans to spend an additional $107.3 million dollars this year on top of what has already been promised to help Indigenous communities healing from intergenerational trauma, and $100 million for Indigenous Services Canada to help with community plans to either demolish or rehabilitate existing residential school buildings, or construct new facilities where they once stood.

Reacting to the latest news, Algonquin Anishinabeg Grand Chief John Boudrias said that it is encouraging to hear about more dollars being committed, but that “there is no dollar sign, or dollar amount on healing.”

“But, by investing these amounts… [it] will permit us to have the actions to lead to that healing, and that healing will lead to reconciliation.”