OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the situation at the Cargill meat plant in Alberta is another reminder of how the country must do a better job of protecting workers’ health and safety, but insisted it’s a matter of provincial jurisdiction.

Responding to a question about the protests at the meat processor near High River, Trudeau said the federal government will continue to support provinces in the "continued flow of food supply chains" and making sure workers in these industries are protected.

The plant reopened on Monday, following a two-week shut down due to a COVID-19 outbreak where 949 workers tested positive – two have since died from the virus.

Cargill employees and union representatives have raised concerns about people returning to work so soon after the outbreak with a lack of safety precautions and equipment to prevent future spread.

Trudeau said there will be learnings in the coming months and years about workers’ safety in this industry.

"One of the things that this crisis has shown us is various points of vulnerability both in our supply chains, but also in terms of people who work in jobs we find extremely important right across the country for feeding Canadians, for allowing our economy to run," said Trudeau during his Thursday press briefing.

He also touted the government’s agri-food announcement yesterday which included $77 million fund for food processors to improve work conditions.

