Politics

    • Six Canadian children repatriated from detention in Syria, Global Affairs Canada says

    Global Affairs has agreed to repatriate six Canadian women and 13 children currently detained in prison camps in northeast Syria. Global Affairs has agreed to repatriate six Canadian women and 13 children currently detained in prison camps in northeast Syria.
    Share
    OTTAWA -

    The Global Affairs Department says six Canadian children have been repatriated from detention in northeastern Syria.

    The department says the focus is now on protecting the children's privacy and ensuring they receive the support and care needed to begin a new life.

    Lawyer Lawrence Greenspon, who has been assisting the family, said the children arrived safely in Montreal, where a specialized clinic is helping settle them.

    He recently said the children's mother, who is from Quebec, had been denied help by Ottawa to return to Canada on security grounds.

    Greenspon said the woman managed to leave al-Roj detention camp, but that her whereabouts were unknown.

    The Canadians were among the many foreign nationals being held in centres set up after the strife-torn region was reclaimed from militant group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2024.

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News