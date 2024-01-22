Newfoundland and Labrador Cabinet Minister Derrick Bragg has died

Derrick Bragg, a Liberal Newfoundland and Labrador provincial cabinet minister, has died. He was 59.

Bragg had stepped away from his appointment as fisheries minister last year, following a diagnosis of tongue cancer for which he was undergoing treatment.

“A loyal son and brother. A devoted father and doting grandfather. A loving and committed husband,” Premier Andrew Furey wrote in a social media post acknowledging Bragg’s death.

Bragg joined the House of Assembly as a representative for Fogo Island - Cape Freels in 2015. He was re-elected twice, with his most recent victory on Feb. 13, 2021.

“As a premier, a colleague, and as a friend, I will miss him dearly. His counsel, his humour, and his unwavering belief that the brightest days are still ahead for Newfoundland and Labrador,” he wrote, adding the province is “a sadder place today.”

Bragg worked as a town clerk and manager in his home of Greenspond, N.L. for three decades before joining provincial politics.

He was also a fire chief for 28 years.

During his time at the provincial level, he served as minister of Municipal Affairs and Management. He went on to hold various cabinet positions, including transportation, and Fisheries, Forestry, and Agriculture.

News of his death reached the prime minister later Monday afternoon.

“I’m keeping Minister Derrick Bragg’s family and friends in my thoughts today,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote to social media.

“May his years of public service continue to inspire others,” he added.