Politics

    • Newfoundland and Labrador Cabinet Minister Derrick Bragg has died

    Minister without portfolio Derrick Bragg was elected on November 30, 2015 and re-elected May 16, 2019. (Credit: N.L. House of Assembly) Minister without portfolio Derrick Bragg was elected on November 30, 2015 and re-elected May 16, 2019. (Credit: N.L. House of Assembly)
    Share

    Derrick Bragg, a Liberal Newfoundland and Labrador provincial cabinet minister, has died. He was 59.

    Bragg had stepped away from his appointment as fisheries minister last year, following a diagnosis of tongue cancer for which he was undergoing treatment.

    “A loyal son and brother. A devoted father and doting grandfather. A loving and committed husband,” Premier Andrew Furey wrote in a social media post acknowledging Bragg’s death.

    Bragg joined the House of Assembly as a representative for Fogo Island - Cape Freels in 2015. He was re-elected twice, with his most recent victory on Feb. 13, 2021.

    “As a premier, a colleague, and as a friend, I will miss him dearly. His counsel, his humour, and his unwavering belief that the brightest days are still ahead for Newfoundland and Labrador,” he wrote, adding the province is “a sadder place today.”

    Bragg worked as a town clerk and manager in his home of Greenspond, N.L. for three decades before joining provincial politics.

    He was also a fire chief for 28 years.

    During his time at the provincial level, he served as minister of Municipal Affairs and Management. He went on to hold various cabinet positions, including transportation, and Fisheries, Forestry, and Agriculture.

    News of his death reached the prime minister later Monday afternoon.

    “I’m keeping Minister Derrick Bragg’s family and friends in my thoughts today,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote to social media.

    “May his years of public service continue to inspire others,” he added. 

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Do humans need to hibernate, too? What the research shows

    Does the colder season have you dragging during the day, feeling like the amount of sleep you usually get in other parts of the year doesn’t seem to be enough now? 'If you feel like sleeping more in the winter, you're not alone,” said Dr. Raj Dasgupta.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News