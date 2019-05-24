

Cillian O'Brien





Transport Minister Marc Garneau has announced a new “world-leading” air passenger bill of rights.

The new regulations, which apply to all airlines flying to and from Canada, require carriers to provide a certain standard of treatment or compensation to passengers without the customer first complaining to the Canadian Transportation Agency.

Under the new rules, airlines must provide up to $2,400 compensation to passengers bumped from an overbooked flight and up to $2,100 for lost or damaged luggage.

Airlines that do not comply with the rules will be subject to fines of up to $25,000 per incident, the government said.

“Our goal was to provide a world-leading approach to air passenger rights that would be predictable and fair for passenger(s) while ensuring our air carriers remain strong and competitive,” Garneau said in a statement.

“After a long and thorough consultation process, I am proud to say these new regulations achieve that balance and will give air travellers the rights and treatment they pay for and deserve.”

The new rules related to luggage, communication, tarmac delays and denial of boarding start on July 15.

During tarmac delays passengers must be allowed to leave the airplane if the delay lasts more than three hours, unless takeoff is imminent.

The new rules in the government's long-promised bill of rights will also require airlines to provide passengers washrooms, ventilated cabins, food and water if they are delayed while sitting on the tarmac -- a response to a 2017 incident at Ottawa's airport in which two jets sat on a runway for six and five hours, respectively, in sweltering summer heat.

In cases of denied boarding, the airline must provide compensation to the passenger within 48 hours.

Requirements around flight delays and cancellations come into force December 15, to give airlines time to comply with the new rules.

Airlines must provide compensation of up to $1,000 for flight delays and cancellations that are within an airline's control but not safety-related.

Delayed passengers must be rebooked or refunded and in some cases may be entitled to use a competing airline to get to their destination if the delay is more than nine hours.

The Canadian Transportation Agency, along with Transport Canada, developed the regulations based on a consultation with the public and airline industry.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau unveiled the details Friday at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport.

“Since I announced a draft version of these regulations in December, we have created a set of protections based on feedback from across the country,” Garneau said.

“We heard from every day Canadians that they were concerned about tarmac delays above and beyond the regular stresses of travel.

“We heard that they were concerned about not being able to board due to overbooking, or that they weren’t being fairly compensated for long delays.”

Travellers will also have to wait until just before Christmas for rules requiring airlines to seat parents beside or near their children at no extra cost.

Airlines will also have to follow new rules for allowing musical instruments on planes, either as checked baggage or carry-ons.

Passengers will be able to take the cash payments only after filing claims. Airlines could also offer vouchers or rebates, but the value will have to be higher than the cash payment and can never expire.

Either way, passengers get to decide which they want.

Large airlines will also be on the hook for $400 along with a complete refund if a delay or cancellation scuttles more extensive travel plans.

--- With files from The Canadian Press