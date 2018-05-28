

CTVNews.ca Staff





Transport Minister Marc Garneau on Monday launched the consultation process for a new air passenger bill of rights, which will develop regulations for airlines' obligations to its customers.

Canadians will be able to weigh in on the new regulations through an online questionnaire or through eight in-person sessions across the country running from June 14-July 5. The Canadian Transportation Authority is also accepting written submissions online.

Last week, the Senate passed Bill C-49, known as the transportation modernization bill, which in part mandates the Canadian Transportation Authority to develop these new regulations and relaxes international ownership restrictions on Canadian airlines.

Bill C-49 also worked to prevent future backlogs of grain shipments on Canadian railways by penalizing companies that fail to deliver these shipments on time. Locomotives are also required to install video and voice recorders.