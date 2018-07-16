

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





The House of Commons Citizenship and Immigration Committee will hold an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss the influx of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from the U.S. at the request of opposition MPs.

Conservative and NDP MPs are asking their Liberal counterparts to undertake a study examining the federal government’s response to the number of asylum seekers entering the country and the strain they’re putting on certain provinces. The meeting was requested by NDP immigration and refugee critic Jenny Kwan and Conservative critic Michelle Rempel, who are both vice-chairs of the committee.

The opposition MPs have called on Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Ahmed Hussen to appear before the committee and for there to be two more meetings over the summer on the issue. The request also asks that the study be completed no later than August 3.

According to Statistics Canada, the number of asylum seekers entering the country between ports of entry has been steadily decreasing since April. The agency reported that RCMP intercepted approximately 1,200 border crossers in June – down from 2,500 in April.

Quebec and Ontario have seen the highest number of new arrivals, which has put on a strain on provincial and municipal resources. Rempel said she called for the emergency meeting after hearing from officials from both provinces who say their shelters have reached capacity.

Newly elected Ontario Premier Doug Ford made headlines earlier this month when he declared that Ottawa should foot the bill for any new asylum seekers crossing into the province illegally.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Rempel accused the Liberal government of mishandling resources to deal with asylum seekers and allowing illegal border crossers entry into the country while other refugees have to wait.

“Under Trudeau, the wait time to enter Canada illegally from the US is zero days,” she wrote.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen have defended the government’s handling of asylum seekers in a number of interviews earlier in July. They said the government has an obligation under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms and other international commitments to process anyone who enters the country.

"This is a legal responsibility, we can’t opt out of it, it's not a choice… we are obligated to give these people a fair hearing,” Hussen told CTV News Channel.