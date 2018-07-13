

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG -- Ontario's minister responsible for immigration is demanding an apology after Federal Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen said that province is promoting fear about asylum seekers.

Hussen told reporters after meeting with his provincial counterparts in Winnipeg that Ontario is engaging in fear mongering on the issue.

He says not only is it dangerous, it's not Canadian.

Lisa MacLeod, Ontario's minister responsible for immigration, says she walked out of the meeting earlier in the day after a testy exchange with Hussen.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has demanded the federal government pay millions to cover housing costs for asylum seekers.

MacLeod says Ontario wants to work with the federal government, but the province's concerns aren't being heard.

She says Hussen's comments were mean-spirited and he should apologize for calling her un-Canadian.