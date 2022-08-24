Michelle O'Bonsawin says she hopes to make 'lasting contribution' to Supreme Court
Appearing before parliamentarians, incoming Supreme Court justice Michelle O’Bonsawin said she hopes her unique perspective will allow her to make a "lasting contribution" as the first Indigenous person chosen to sit on Canada's top court.
"I would hope that this experience, both background, personal, and also my professional experience… is something that's unique to me, and would be beneficial to myself on the Court and hopefully to the Court as a whole," said O’Bonsawin on Wednesday.
After opening with a few lines in the Abenaki language she fielded two hours of questions from members of the House of Commons Justice and Human Rights Committee, the Senate Committee on Legal and Constitutional Affairs, as well as a Green Party MP about her career, experiences, her goals in the new role, and her perspective on the law.
Moderated by the University of Ottawa's vice-dean of the French common law program Alain Roussy, parliamentarians were advised to not ask her to comment on issues that may come before the Supreme Court, citing the need to maintain judicial impartiality.
O'Bonsawin spoke about her views on the intersection of mental health issues and the legal system, her extensive research into Gladue principles, and access to justice challenges.
"My experience has assisted me as a judge to review all cases with an open mind and sensitivity," she said.
On Aug. 19, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced O’Bonsawin's nomination, and the appointment was quickly celebrated as filling an important role at the highest level of the country's justice system.
An Abenaki member of the Odanak First Nation, in her application O'Bonsawin wrote about her experience as a First Nations' lawyer and said as a child in a working-class household, it was her "dream" to become a lawyer. She said Wednesday when she was selected for an interview for this position she felt like that young girl again.
O’Bonsawin spoke about the help she's received from mentors, and also offered some personal insight about her family and home life. She shared with parliamentarians that husband is an engineer and a lawyer, and they have two sons. At home she has three dogs, eight chickens, one gecko, and aspires to add a cat into the mix.
A number of questions were put to the justice about her being the first Indigenous person to be nominated to the Supreme Court, and O’Bonsawin said being the first isn’t always easy.
“You’re under a microscope at times, but I've learned that how to go about it is just to be hardworking, do the best that I can with my background and my experience, and to remain humble, listen well, be collegial with others,” said O’Bonsawin. She emphasized the last point given she’s 48-years-old and will have many years on the top court before reaching the mandatory retirement age of 75. “I’m in it for the long haul,” she said.
Wednesday’s hearing was part of a process the Liberals instituted in 2016 meant to increase transparency in the Supreme Court vacancy appointment process.
The search that ultimately led to O'Bonsawin's nomination began in early April when Trudeau launched the selection process to identify candidates, giving prospective applicants until May 13 to apply.
It was then the job of an independent advisory board to consider applications and submit a short list for consideration to the prime minister. The board said it received 12 applications and ultimately interviewed six candidates. Trudeau was given the shortlist in late June, months before naming O’Bonsawin as his Supreme Court pick.
The process is enacted each time a vacancy is looming. In this case, O’Bonsawin 's nomination is to fill the vacancy created by the upcoming Sept. 1 retirement of Supreme Court Justice Michael Moldaver after 11 years on the top court. A vote is not required to confirm her appointment.
CHANGES COULD INCREASE DIVERSITY: CHAIR
Ahead of hearing from O’Bonsawin, members of the House of Commons Justice and Human Rights Committee heard from chair of independent advisory board chair and former PEI premier Wade MacLauchlan and Justice Minister David Lametti about the selection process and her nomination.
During their Wednesday morning committee appearance, MacLauchlan said while the selection of O'Bonsawin—a fluent, bilingual Ontario judge becoming the first Indigenous person chosen to sit on Canada’s top court—is evidence the independent process is working, there could be improvements. He suggested changes to the process that could ensure more diverse candidates continue to put their names forward.
"If this were an ongoing conversation—as opposed to something that we scrambled to do just in the face of an imminent departure from the Court and the need to recruit a new candidate—I think it might be something that could broaden the scope of candidates," MacLauchlan said, referencing comments made by his predecessor in the role, former prime minister Kim Campbell. "I concur with these comments."
He also said the process could benefit by having more time for candidates to consider applying, and then for the board to assess the applications received.
Justice Michelle O'Bonsawin participates a special meeting of the Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights, following her nomination to the Supreme Court of Canada, in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
"The process involves considerable study, discernment, and consideration of many details in the space of approximately six weeks or even less… The work was done with diligence, collaboration, judgment, and that helped the process. That being said though, I think an additional week or two for the timeframe would be beneficial for future appointments to the Supreme Court," he said.
Given it may now be some time before the next appointment, MacLauchlan suggested it could be an opportunity for these changes to be made and begin outreach to potential future jurists well in advance.
"Quite a bit of getting the word out is not so much to give notice, but to set in motion networks of encouragement. Lawyers and jurists, who are highly qualified in a way that makes them contenders for appointment to the Supreme Court of Canada, are not in the habit of applying for a job. They may need an encouraging nudge from colleagues, they will need to talk it over at home to weigh family considerations, including what it means to move and relocate to Ottawa," MacLauchlan said.
Lametti touted the process on Wednesday, saying O’Bonsawin's appointment is an indication that it "produces nominations of exceptional judges who bring to the Court not just uncontested judicial excellence, but also a rich humanity and a deep understanding of the diversity of Canada."
"I'm confident she will serve Canadians exceptionally, upholding the Court's highest ideals, and guiding the evolution of Canada's laws," Lametti told the committee.
APPOINTMENT LAUDED AS AN INSPIRATION
O’Bonsawin has been a judge at Ontario’s Superior Court of Justice in Ottawa since 2017, and earlier this year, she successfully defended her PhD thesis on the application of Gladue principles, which are ways for courts to consider the experiences of Indigenous people when making sentencing decisions.
"It was a good thing that I'm a really organized woman," she told the committee.
The incoming justice has also been described as having expertise in mental health, human rights and employment law, stemming from her experience working as general counsel for the Royal Ottawa, a specialized mental health hospital in Ottawa, with the legal services at the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and as counsel for Canada Post.
When her nomination was announced, Indigenous leaders touted her appointment as an inspiration and one that will see the Supreme Court enriched by having a justice on its bench that can interpret Canadian laws through an Indigenous lens.
During the Wednesday morning hearing, NDP MP for Nunavut Lori Idlout said O'Bonsawin's appointment "opens up the opportunity for a pluralistic legal system to be established and recognized," and called on the federal government to ensure it is not a one-time move without further follow through when it comes to reconciliation in the justice system.
Other MPs and senators voiced optimism for the move being another step, following last year's appointment of Justice Mahmud Jamal, towards ensuring the Supreme Court of Canada reflects the population of Canadians.
"I wrote in my book after you finished your opening comments: 'So normal and so exceptional.' I think that those are the characteristics that have come through in your questions and responses, and I thank you for that," said Sen. Peter Harder during the afternoon session.
Ahead of O’Bonsawin’s remarks, Liberal MP for Nova Scotia Jaime Battiste called it "a great day."
"As someone who is a member of the Indigenous Bar Association for more than 20 years as a student, and then coming back as an Indigenous parliamentarian, I often heard the advocacy and the dream that someday we would see an Indigenous nominee to the Supreme Court of Canada," he said.
Responding to Battiste, Lametti said he agreed with how important it was for Indigenous people to see themselves "in what are quite frankly colonial institutions, and see their participation as a way of making those institutions better, and see this as a way of making Canadian law better."
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago
It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.
Blair and Lucki offer new details, deny interference in RCMP N.S. mass shooting investigation
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair and RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki took turns Monday denying pressuring the RCMP, or interfering in the police investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shooting, saying that their approaches were appropriate and warranted, given the unprecedented nature of the situation.
Where the five Conservative leadership candidates stand on key policy issues
The Conservative Party leadership race is well underway as contenders hold rallies, duke it out in debates, and slowly release more details of their policy platforms. Here's a snapshot of where the five candidates stand on the economy, housing, climate, defence and social issues.
Inflation rate will remain 'painfully high' all year, Bank of Canada governor anticipates
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says Canada's inflation rate is set to remain 'painfully high' for the rest of the year. In an exclusive interview with CTV News, Macklem says the path to a 'soft' economic landing is 'narrowing' but at this point the central bank is not projecting a recession.
Where do the inquiries into the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and use of Emergencies Act stand?
Five months ago, the first 'Freedom Convoy' trucks rolled into Ottawa. After the federal government took the unprecedented step of invoking the Emergencies Act to end the protests, a series of inquiries and probes have been initiated. With the nation's capital bracing for more protests over the Canada Day weekend, CTVNews.ca takes a look at where the main commissions and studies stand.
Opinion
Don Martin: The fall of Justin Trudeau has begun
'After a weeks-long survey of just about everyone I've met ... the overall judgment on Justin Trudeau is one of being a political write-off,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'He’s too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement,' Martin writes.
Don Martin: It's time for the whiners to win and the government to unclog the airports
It's time for the whiners to win and the government to reopen the skies, a return to those glory times of flying when the biggest complaints were expensive parking, a middle seat and stale pretzels, commentator Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: A basic Doug Ford takes a middle-of-the-road victory lap in Ontario election
In an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says Doug Ford coasted to majority re-election victory in Ontario by sticking to the middle of the road: 'Not too progressive. Not too conservative.'
OPINION | Don Martin: Premier Jason Kenney deserved a better death
There's a lesson for Canada's political leaders in the short life and quick death of Jason Kenney as premier of Alberta, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Ford on cruise control to victory in Ontario while Alberta votes on killing Kenney as UCP leader
It's becoming a make-or-break week for two Conservative premiers as their futures pivot on a pair of defining moments, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's what the average restaurant tip percentage is across Canada
Canadians are tipping their servers and bartenders more compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to a survey conducted by Restaurants Canada, although tipping behaviours still vary across provinces. Here's how attitudes toward tipping compare across provinces.
Canada's population could increase to 57M by 2068, posing challenges for housing, health care
A StatCan report projects Canada's population could reach 56.5 million people by 2068, with more than a quarter of Canadians aged 65 or older by then. Experts say these trends have huge implications for our housing and health care needs.
What Canadians need to know about COVID-19 and Omicron ahead of the fall, winter months
With both cases of COVID-19 and influenza expected to rise this fall and winter, some experts say figuring out which illness is which could be challenging.
Group files constitutional challenge of ArriveCan app in Federal Court
A constitutional rights group has launched a legal challenge of a federal requirement that travellers to Canada use the ArriveCan app.
Vanessa Bryant awarded US$16M in trial over Kobe crash photos
Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, was awarded US$16 million as part of a $31 million jury verdict Wednesday against Los Angeles County for deputies and firefighters sharing grisly photos of the NBA star, his 13-year-old daughter and other victims killed in a 2020 helicopter crash.
Team Canada's Sarah Nurse first woman to be on cover of EA Sports NHL video game
Team Canada's gold-medal winning Sarah Nurse is making history on the cover of NHL 23, as the first woman to be featured on a cover for the EA Sports NHL video game franchise.
Wintry weather in northern parts of Canada a 'gentle reminder' of upcoming colder seasons
Wintry weather in some parts of Northern Canada aren’t an indicator of what the winter season will look like but rather a reminder of its arrival, experts say.
Theft of Churchill portrait from Chateau Laurier 'not just a burglary,' former FBI agent says
The theft of an iconic portrait of Winston Churchill from Ottawa's Chateau Laurier hotel was likely an 'inside job,' a former FBI art crime investigator told CTV's Your Morning on Wednesday.
Hospitalization rates for accidental cannabis poisoning in kids increased two times more in provinces that legalized edibles: study
Three provinces that legalized cannabis edibles in early 2020 saw an increase in accidental cannabis poisonings among children aged 0-9 that was more than double that of Quebec, where edibles are prohibited, according to a new Canadian study.
Canada
-
Canada's population could increase to 57M by 2068, posing challenges for housing, health care
A StatCan report projects Canada's population could reach 56.5 million people by 2068, with more than a quarter of Canadians aged 65 or older by then. Experts say these trends have huge implications for our housing and health care needs.
-
Here's what the average restaurant tip percentage is across Canada
Canadians are tipping their servers and bartenders more compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to a survey conducted by Restaurants Canada, although tipping behaviours still vary across provinces. Here's how attitudes toward tipping compare across provinces.
-
Theft of Churchill portrait from Chateau Laurier 'not just a burglary,' former FBI agent says
The theft of an iconic portrait of Winston Churchill from Ottawa's Chateau Laurier hotel was likely an 'inside job,' a former FBI art crime investigator told CTV's Your Morning on Wednesday.
-
Therapy dogs helping health-care workers decompress at B.C. hospital
Exhausted workers at BC Children's Hospital are getting a mental health boost from specially trained therapy dogs.
-
No means spared to 'restore order' in Montreal amid gun violence: Legault
After two men were shot and killed in broad daylight Tuesday in Montreal, Quebec Premier Francois Legault said action will be taken to quell gun violence in the city.
-
NATO chief's first visit to Canadian Arctic to focus on Russia, climate change
Canada’s longstanding resistance to NATO’s involvement in the Arctic appears to be thawing amidst warming temperatures and a coinciding increase in Russian and Chinese activity in the region.
World
-
Uvalde school board fires police chief after mass shooting
The Uvalde school district’s embattled police chief was fired Wednesday following allegations that he made several critical mistakes during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that left 19 students and two teachers dead.
-
U.S. says airstrikes in Syria intended to send message to Iran
U.S. military airstrikes in eastern Syria were a message to Iran and Tehran-backed militias that targeted American troops this month and several other times over the past year, the Pentagon said Wednesday.
-
Where Ukraine war stands after 6 months
Here is where things stand six months after Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, the largest military conflict in Europe since the Second World War.
-
15 reported killed in Independence Day attack in Ukraine
Ukraine braced for what President Volodymr Zelenskyy warned could be especially brutal Russian attacks Wednesday as the country observed its Independence Day -- and marked the war's six-month point -- under conditions considered too dangerous to allow any major public celebrations in the capital.
-
'Large-scale' fighting shatters lull in Ethiopia's Tigray
Ethiopia's military has launched a 'large-scale' offensive for the first time in a year in the country's northern Tigray region, Tigray authorities alleged Wednesday, while the government countered that Tigray forces attacked first.
-
Politics
-
Michelle O'Bonsawin says she hopes to make 'lasting contribution' to Supreme Court
Appearing before parliamentarians, incoming Supreme Court justice Michelle O'Bonsawin said she hopes her unique perspective will allow her to make a 'lasting contribution' as the first Indigenous person chosen to sit on Canada's top court.
-
'It's important there be no war fatigue,' Canada's foreign affairs minister says on anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Wednesday Canada needs to remain steadfast in its support of Ukraine, as the country marked its Independence Day and the six-month anniversary of Russia's invasion.
-
'I want to apologize for the RCMP,' Commissioner Lucki tells N.S. shooting probe
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki apologized Wednesday for her force's failure to meet public expectations during the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting, saying she hopes trust will return with time.
Health
-
Hospitalization rates for accidental cannabis poisoning in kids increased two times more in provinces that legalized edibles: study
Three provinces that legalized cannabis edibles in early 2020 saw an increase in accidental cannabis poisonings among children aged 0-9 that was more than double that of Quebec, where edibles are prohibited, according to a new Canadian study.
-
Pfizer's COVID-19 pill appears to provide little or no benefit for younger adults: study
Pfizer's COVID-19 pill appears to provide little or no benefit for younger adults, while still reducing the risk of hospitalization and death for high-risk seniors, according to a large study published Wednesday.
-
Canada names new chief nursing officer to advise on health crisis
As strains in the health-care system continue to be felt across the country, the federal government has named Leigh Chapman as Canada's chief nursing officer (CNO). Chapman's role will be to represent nurses at the federal level, and to provide strategic advice from a nursing perspective to Health Canada as it faces calls to do more to stem the crisis.
Sci-Tech
-
Apple expected to unveil new iPhones at 'far out' event on September 7
Apple sent out press invites on Wednesday for an event on September 7, where the company is widely expected to unveil the new iPhone 14 lineup.
-
Japan considering development of new nuclear reactors
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday instructed his government to consider developing safer, smaller nuclear reactors, signaling a renewed emphasis on nuclear energy years after many of the country's plants were shut down.
-
SEC questions Twitter on how it counts fake accounts
U.S. securities regulators are questioning Twitter about how it counts fake accounts on its platform.
Entertainment
-
Harry Styles talks privacy and sexuality in a new interview
Harry Styles, former One Direction teen idol and current solo superstar, has reflected on his highly publicized and dissected private life in a new interview.
-
Defence: Key government witness tried to extort R. Kelly
Defence lawyers at R. Kelly's child pornography trial in Chicago sought Wednesday to portray a key government witness as a liar and extortionist, contending the man first approached the R&B star in 2001 and demanded that Kelly pay US$1 million or he'd go public with video that could put Kelly in serious legal peril.
-
Film about Waterloo, Ont.-based BlackBerry to star Jay Baruchel and Glenn Howerton
The story of Canada's tarnished pocket gem the BlackBerry is headed for the movies.
Business
-
Canada has short window to get ahead of U.S. hydrogen efforts, backer warns
It is feasible to start exporting small shipments of Canadian-made hydrogen to Europe within three years but only if everyone moves quickly, the chairman of a company behind one of the biggest proposed green hydrogen projects in Atlantic Canada said Wednesday.
-
'A catch-all excuse': WestJet court compensation case makes travellers uneasy
Air travellers in Canada are paying close attention to a legal battle that some worry could set a precedent on compensation around last-minute flight cancellations and staffing shortages.
-
Financial markets largely flat; all eyes on upcoming Jackson Hole conference
North American stock markets were largely flat Wednesday as investors took a breather in advance of Friday's meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve in Jackson Hole, Wyo.
Lifestyle
-
Looking to save some money this back-to-school season? Here are some tips
More than one in three Canadians, or 36.2 per cent, expect to spend more money this year compared with last when it comes to back-to-school shopping, according to a survey released by Caddle in partnership with the Retail Council of Canada.
-
Here's how much the average tip is at an Ontario restaurant as 'tip-flation' soars
A recent survey found Ontarians are tipping way more when they dine out than they did before the pandemic.
-
Tim Hortons is now serving pizza at select GTA locations
Tim Hortons is testing out some new menu ideas, adding pizza to its list of food options at select locations in a trial run.
Sports
-
Vanessa Bryant awarded US$16M in trial over Kobe crash photos
Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, was awarded US$16 million as part of a $31 million jury verdict Wednesday against Los Angeles County for deputies and firefighters sharing grisly photos of the NBA star, his 13-year-old daughter and other victims killed in a 2020 helicopter crash.
-
Team Canada's Sarah Nurse first woman to be on cover of EA Sports NHL video game
Team Canada's gold-medal winning Sarah Nurse is making history on the cover of NHL 23, as the first woman to be featured on a cover for the EA Sports NHL video game franchise.
-
Hall of Fame Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson dies at 87
Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson, whose unmistakable swagger in helping the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title earned him the nickname 'Lenny the Cool,' died Wednesday. He was 87.
Autos
-
Edmunds: Five cars that won't be around for 2023
The collection of new vehicles on sale is constantly changing with all of the latest introductions and discontinuations. While the all-new vehicles get plenty of hype, automakers are typically quiet when they cease production of a vehicle. As such, shoppers often don't realize they're gone until it's too late.
-
McLaren and Ricciardo to split ahead of 2023 after buyout
Daniel Ricciardo and McLaren will split at the end of the Formula One season after a buyout was negotiated with the Australian on the final year of his contract.
-
Fleet of hydrogen passenger trains begins service in Germany
German officials launched what they say is the world's first fleet of hydrogen-powered passenger trains Wednesday, replacing 15 diesel trains that previously operated on nonelectrified tracks in the state of Lower Saxony.