Longtime Liberal cabinet minister Carolyn Bennett to become envoy to Denmark: source

    OTTAWA -

    Longtime Liberal member of Parliament and former cabinet minister Carolyn Bennett is set to become the next ambassador to Denmark.

    A senior government source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss matters not yet public, says the announcement is expected this week.

    Bennett was most recently the mental health and addictions minister, but left cabinet last July shortly after announcing she would not seek re-election.

    She is still the MP for Toronto-St. Paul's, but announced Dec. 12 she would step down early and gave her farewell speech in the House of Commons.

    Other Liberal ministers that Trudeau has named to diplomatic postings include Ralph Goodale, who is Canada's high commissioner in the United Kingdom, and Stephane Dion who is now the ambassador to France.

    Canada's current ambassador in Copenhagen is Denis Robert, who has been in the role since 2021.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2024.

