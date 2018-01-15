OTTAWA -- Joshua Boyle, the former hostage who is facing 15 criminal charges, spoke during a brief court appearance Monday morning, saying he had "no idea" what’s happening with his case, as it was put off again to Jan. 26.

Boyle, 34, has yet to have a bail hearing, and has not entered a plea. The Crown and Boyle’s defence have a pre-trial meeting scheduled for Jan 24th, and Boyle is due back in court two days later.

When the judge asked Boyle if he understood what was going on, he replied: "I have no idea," appearing frustrated.

He has been in police custody since Jan. 1, when he was charged with eight counts of assault, two counts of sexual assault and two counts of unlawful confinement. He also faces one count each of misleading police to "divert suspicion from himself," uttering a death threat, and administering a noxious substance, namely Trazodone.

The former captive of the Taliban-linked Haqqani network has made a few brief court appearances since his arrest, via video from the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre.

There is a publication ban in place which prevents publication of any information that could identify the alleged victims or witnesses. A second publication ban covers the information presented at the bail hearing. None of the charges have been proven in court.

With a report from CTV News’ Kevin Gallagher