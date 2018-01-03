OTTAWA – Joshua Boyle, the former hostage who is now facing 15 criminal charges, made a brief court appearance before the case was put off until next week.

Boyle’s brief appearance on Wednesday morning was made by video conference, from the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre, where he remains in police custody.

The case will be back in Ottawa court on Monday, Jan. 8, allowing the Crown, and Boyle’s lawyer Eric Granger more time to discuss the potential evidence that will be presented.

Boyle is facing eight counts of assault, two counts of sexual assault and two counts of unlawful confinement. He also faces one count each of misleading police to "divert suspicion from himself," uttering a death threat, and administering a noxious substance, namely Trazodone.

Granger told CTV News that he is "eager" to see the evidence against his client.

"This is an individual obviously we all know has been through a lot, is an individual otherwise who hasn’t been in trouble before, and he’s presumed innocent of these charges," Granger told CTV News on Tuesday.

Boyle’s charges stem from alleged incidents that took place between Oct. 14— shortly after Boyle and his family returned to Canada—and Dec. 30, 2017, when the charges were laid.

There is a publication ban in place, which prevents publication of any information that could identify the alleged victim(s) or witnesses. A second publication ban is in place on aspects of the bail hearing.