OTTAWA – Freed hostage Joshua Boyle is currently in police custody, and is facing over a dozen criminal charges over alleged incidents that took place between Oct. 14 and Dec. 30, 2017.

Boyle is facing eight counts of assault, two counts of sexual assault and two counts of unlawful confinement. He also faces one count each of misleading police, uttering a death threat, and issuing a noxious substance.

The charges were laid against the 34-year-old on Dec. 30.

Boyle's lawyer Eric Granger told CTV News that Boyle is still in police custody and is scheduled to appear in Ottawa court Wednesday, Jan. 3.

"This is an individual obviously we all know has been through a lot, is an individual otherwise who hasn’t been in trouble before, and he’s presumed innocent of these charges," Granger told CTV News.

There is a publication ban in place, which prevents publication of any information that could identify the alleged victim(s) or witnesses.

Boyle, his American wife and their three children were brought back to Canada on Oct. 13, 2017 after the couple was abducted in Afghanistan five years ago.

"Obviously, this is now another ordeal that he is going to have to deal with, and is starting to deal with," Boyle’s defence lawyer said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Boyles in his Parliament Hill office on Dec. 18, a meeting that came to light after a Twitter account named "The Boyle Family" posted photos of the meeting.

At the time of the arrest, Boyle and his family were living in a downtown Ottawa apartment.

CTV News has reached out to the family, and declined to comment.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

This is a breaking story. More to come.

With files from CTV's Senior Political Correspondent Glen McGregor.