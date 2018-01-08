OTTAWA – Former hostage Joshua Boyle remains in police custody after making another brief court appearance Monday morning.

The case has been set over another week for the Crown to work with Boyle's defence lawyer on a bail plan, regarding the 15 charges he is facing.

Boyle is scheduled back in court on Monday, Jan. 15.

He appeared in the Ottawa court room by video, from the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre. Other than saying "good morning" when he first appeared on the television screens in the court room, Boyle did not speak Monday morning.

Boyle's charges stem from alleged incidents that took place between Oct. 14— shortly after Boyle and his family returned to Canada—and Dec. 30, 2017, when the charges were laid.

Boyle, 34, is facing eight counts of assault, two counts of sexual assault and two counts of unlawful confinement. He also faces one count each of misleading police to “divert suspicion from himself,” uttering a death threat, and administering a noxious substance, namely Trazodone.

Last week, disclosure was made in the case. This is the process by which the Crown turns over evidence to the defence. It allows Boyle’s legal team to determine how they want to plead, and how to stage the defence of their client.

Boyle, his American wife Caitlan Coleman and their three children were brought back to Canada on Oct. 13, 2017 after the couple was abducted in Afghanistan five years ago. The pair had three children while being held captive by the Taliban-linked Haqqani network.

There is a publication ban in place, which prevents publication of any information that could identify the alleged victim(s) or witnesses. The second publication ban covers the information presented at the bail hearing.

With files from CTV News’ Senior Political Correspondent Glen McGregor.