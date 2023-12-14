Politics

    • House committee recommends sanctions, not resignation for Speaker Fergus

    House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus appears poised to hold on to the speakership despite the controversy over his "inappropriate" personal video message to a long-time Liberal friend, as MPs have passed a report calling on him to pay a fine and apologize again, rather than resign.

    The Procedure and House Affairs Committee (PROC) tabled its report in the House early Thursday, after conducting an expedited study into what all MPs agreed was a bad judgment call by Fergus: filming a video for outgoing interim Ontario Liberal leader John Fraser in his Speaker's attire, which was then played at a partisan event.

    In the report, the majority of MPs decided to make three recommendations, none of which is for him to step down.

    Specifically, PROC is calling for:

    • Fergus to "reimburse a suitable amount for the use of parliamentary resources" that he used but were not related "to the performance of parliamentary functions."
    • Fergus to issue "another" apology clearly stating that the video was "inappropriate" and expressing his "remorse" alongside a "clear outline" of what his office will do to ensure this does not happen again.
    • House administration to beef up its briefing binder for incoming Speakers to make clear the "boundaries for impartiality and non-partisanship."

    The committee also wants to see Fergus re-affirm in his apology that "the principle of respect, impartiality, and decorum are values he will continue to prioritize as Speaker."

    The Conservatives and Bloc Quebecois have taken the position that Fergus' infringement of the essential impartiality expectations of his office amounts to a resignation-worthy offence, and have issued dissenting opinions, essentially addendums to the main PROC report, maintaining their calls for Speaker Fergus to resign.

    With Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer signalling plans to still advance a motion of non-confidence in the Speaker, procedural matters may play out before the entire affair is behind the Commons.

    During his testimony before the committee earlier this week, Fergus vowed to learn from this mistake and never make it again, while indicating he would accept whatever recommendations the committee makes.

    This is a developing story, check back for updates… 

