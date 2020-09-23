OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau opened the new session of Parliament with a reprioritized national agenda, fixated primarily on how to keep financially supporting Canadians through COVID-19, while repairing the inequalities the pandemic has exposed.

Being billed as "an ambitious plan for an unprecedented reality," the Liberals are committing to a "resiliency agenda for the middle class" that includes more money for COVID-19 testing and long-term care homes, pledging to create over one million jobs while topping up and extending existing aid programs, and building a national child-care program.

Gov. Gen. Julie Payette is currently reading the minority government’s speech from the throne in the Senate Chamber, which details a four-pronged approach to pandemic survival and recovery, emphasizing that Canada has to both address today’s challenges and think of the future.

"This is our generation’s crossroads. Do we move Canada forward, or let people be left behind? Do we come out of this stronger, or paper over the cracks that the crisis has exposed? This is the time to remember who we are as Canadians," Payette said. “This is the opportunity to contain the global crisis and build back better, together.”

The speech frames how the new session of Parliament will be focused on different priorities than those spelled out in the Liberal’s 2019 speech before COVID-19 changed the country and forced the government back to the drawing board on its vision for the future and plan to get there.

"Less than a year ago, we gathered here for a throne speech to open the 43rd Parliament. Since then, our realities have changed. And so must our approach," read Payette.

Since Parliament was halted, COVID-19 cases have jumped nationally, from about 300 cases per day in mid-August to 1,248 on Tuesday, prompting Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam to implore Canadians and public health policy-makers to redouble infection prevention efforts now, or face a "very sharp and intense peak" in new COVID-19 cases that would likely lead to a return of national lockdowns.

Scroll down or click here to recap our live blog of the throne speech

The government says its approach to the months and years ahead will have four foundations: fighting the pandemic and saving lives; supporting businesses and people through the crisis; building back a more resilient Canada; and standing up for who Canadians are.

In terms of health care commitments, the Liberals are promising to help provinces with testing capacity and speed to meet surge needs as well as offering targeted support to local communities that might have to close to control new outbreaks.

When it comes to the economy, Trudeau is vowing to support people and businesses through this crisis through launching a campaign to create one million jobs in an effort to offset a high unemployment rate, extending the wage subsidy for workers until next summer, offering new supports for hard-hit industries while maintaining other business aid programs, and creating a specific plan to address the so-called 'she-cession.'

To build back better, the government says it will be investing in a Canada-wide early learning and child-care system as well as affordable housing, legislating Criminal Code amendments to penalize elder neglect, and launching a new fund to attract investments in zero-emissions products.

And in terms of standing up for who Canadians are, the Liberals have made commitments to tackle systemic racism, pursue plans toward Indigenous reconciliation, modernize training for police and law enforcement, including standards around the use of force, and defend free trade and human rights internationally.

The speech also reflected on how Canadians did their part during the first wave of COVID-19, adapting to new habits and changing plans, and sought to drive home the message that there remains a need for continued collaboration, both among politicians and everyday people.

While most of the Liberals' 2019 election playbook got usurped by the pandemic, the speech included signs the government still plans to pursue some pre-existing commitments, including implementing national pharmacare, restricting handguns, improving rural broadband access, and investing in public transit and energy efficient retrofits.

In the speech the government also committed to presenting a fall economic update, including fiscal projections and more details on promises to tax the extremely wealthy, and implementing fairer revenue sharing including from tech giants, while emphasizing that in the meantime the Liberals will use whatever "fiscal firepower" it takes to get through the immediate crisis.

PM TO ADDRESS CANADIANS

Later, Trudeau will deliver a rare address to the nation at 6:30 p.m. from his West Block office, where he’s expected to personally pitch the plan to Canadians and speak to the state of the growing outbreak in many parts of the country. This evening address will be different than the more than 80 morning addresses to the nation that the prime minister held between mid-March and late June, where day after day he unveiled billions of dollars in aid to Canadians out of work, struggling businesses, and to procure personal protective equipment, test kits, and vaccines.

Opposition parties kicked off the day restating their demands for the already-inked speech, and will respond to the government’s promises once they are announced later this afternoon. The three main opposition parties will also be offered shorter windows to address the nation following Trudeau's comments this evening. The formal addresses in response to the speech from the throne in the House of Commons will begin in the days ahead, with both Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole and Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet hoping to deliver theirs from the Chamber after recovering from COVID-19. Both are to remain in self-isolation until given the all-clear from public health.

NEW SESSION OF PARLIAMENT OPENS

The throne speech comes more than a month after Trudeau prorogued Parliament for the first time as prime minister on Aug. 18. Prorogation also hit pause on the ongoing committee probes into his government and the WE Charity student grant controversy.

Under the terms of the new agreement for how the hybrid House of Commons fall sitting will run, MPs will be able to participate in-person or virtually, and an agreement has been struck to temporarily allow remote voting.

The new deal will expire on Dec. 11, but until then, special provisions are being made to allow for the electronic tabling of documents, the physical distancing of MPs within the chamber, and new certainties around the timing of votes.

For now, the remote voting will be done as a roll call vote, which the House has tested out in anticipation of the new session. This sees MPs attending in-person and those at home able to be counted one by one. During the test it took more than an hour to complete, whereas most votes in-person can be held within 15 minutes or so.

Eventually, pending more testing, MPs will be moving to a secure form of voting through an app, described as "a secure remote voting application that would include a visual component to authenticate members’ identities and a notification to all members’ House-managed mobile devices."

As of late Tuesday evening, talks were still underway on ironing out the logistical plan for how the new session will run, with the Conservatives wanting an assurance that all committee work be revived from the first session.

While that didn't happen, one all-party committee tasked with studying Canada-China relations will be coming back, while other key committees have more pressing deadlines to resume their work including the health, finance, and ethics committees.

The agreement on virtual voting was key, as the eventual vote on the throne speech will be one of an anticipated series of key confidence tests the Liberal minority will face in the days ahead. The minority Liberals will need to secure at least some support from across the aisle for the throne speech, or risk triggering a federal election.