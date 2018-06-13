OTTAWA – The federal government has issued its response to the Senate’s sweeping amendments to the marijuana legalization Bill C-45, and intends to accept most of the Senate’s changes, but several substantive changes didn’t make the cut.

The government says it agrees with, and will accept 26 proposed amendments to the legislation, which sets out the parameters for the production, possession, and sale of legal recreational marijuana for Canadians over the age of 18.

However, the Senate’s attempts to change the bill to give the provinces and territories the power to ban home-grown marijuana; and to prohibit pot producers from distributing branded merchandise were among 13 amendments the government says it “respectfully disagrees” with.

Other changes it rejects have to do with various aspects of the bill, including youth access to marijuana, and THC levels.

On one change regarding the review of the act, the government is suggesting an amendment to the amendment, instead of rejecting it outright. The government’s tweak would make it so that the legislation and its impacts on health, youth, Indigenous people, and home growing, is reviewed in three years, and reported on within 18 months.

The reasoning provided for wiping out the allowance in Bill C-45 for provinces to prohibit home-growing, is stated as “because the government has been clear that provinces and territories are able to make additional restrictions on personal cultivation but that it is critically important to permit personal cultivation in order to support the government’s objective of displacing the illegal market.”

Both Quebec and Manitoba have already said they intend to ban growing legal marijuana at home.

The ministers responsible for the legislation took the weekend and the first two days of this week to consider the Senate’s amendments, which passed the upper chamber on June 7.

MPs are expected to debate the government’s message today before voting to send it over to the Senate.

Depending on how the Senate feels about the government saying thanks, but no thanks to some of its more substantive recommendations, the bill could be in for a few rounds of legislative ping pong, where it will be passed back and forth a few times between the House and Senate as they haggle over the final wording.

Or, the Senate could accept the position of the elected House of Commons, and agree to wrap up the bill as is. If so, it could receive Royal Assent by week’s end.

Once that happens, provinces, municipalities, and police forces can make final preparations for the new regime, expected to be ready to roll out eight to 12 weeks later.

Bill C-45 was introduced alongside Bill C-46, which specifically deals with drug-impaired driving. It is still before the Senate and is facing its own winding legislative journey including Senate amendments the House will also have to address.

You can read the government’s complete response spelling out each Bill C-45 amendment it’s rejecting and why, here.